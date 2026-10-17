Oilers Getting Much-Needed Boost as Key Names Return

The Edmonton Oilers appear poised to get some relief in their battle against injuries, with three key contributors set to return to the lineup for Saturday’s rematch against the Utah Mammoth. Based on Saturday’s morning skate lines and head coach Mike Babcock’s comments, Zach Hyman, Colton Dach, and Jake Walman will all slot back in.

This is huge for the Oilers, who have been doing their best to stay afloat with so many bodies out. Essentially, they’ve been missing their entire second line for five games and depth guys were being asked to punch well above their weight class. They were doing an admirable job, losing only one game in regulation this season. Still, it was a lot to ask.

Now, with three regular contributors back, the Oilers have some depth again.

What Does the Oilers Lineup Look Like Now?

The top line stays untouched, with Vasily Podkolzin still flanking Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. This line has been dominant, but Babcock admitted he was overusing them.

That’s where the real impact shows up. Dach and Hyman join Kasperi Kapanen on the second line, a significant boost for a group that’s been without both forwards for a stretch. It then moves names like Alex Formenton, Owen Michaels, and Mathieu Joseph down to the third line, where they fit much better.

Filip Hallander, Trent Frederic, and Isaac Howard round out the fourth line.

The depth will be a welcome change. Babcock said after the team’s first regulation loss on Thursday that his top guys’ minutes were out of control. “I look at it every night and go, ‘What the heck am I doing?’” Babcock said, adding, “I’m also trying to survive right now.”

Are Some Oilers Losing Their Spots?

Josh Samanski and Max Jones slide into extra roles as a result, which could signal their futures. Given the number of injuries, nothing is set in stone, but both have arguably been put into the lineup as extras just to fill holes.

On the back end, Walman returns to the third pairing alongside Ty Emberson, pushing Shakir Mukhamadullin into the seventh-defenseman spot rather than a regular shift.

In net, Tristan Jarry is expected to get the start, looking to build on his recent form after a shaky start to the year. Both Jarry and Devon Levi have steadied themselves in recent appearances, giving Babcock at least one area of consistency to lean on while the rest of his lineup works its way back to full health.

If these three returning players can stay in the lineup, it could mark a turning point for an Oilers team that’s been waiting for reinforcements. Soon enough, they’ll get Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Matt Savoie, and Jason Dickinson back.