If Wild Land 30-Goal Scorer, Quinn Hughes “Signs the Next Day”

The Minnesota Wild paid a steep price to acquire Quinn Hughes. As such, it’s imperative that they find a way to keep him. It involves selling more than just the fact he could become the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL. They need to prove they can win, and that starts with also landing a significant piece via trade.

That piece could be Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings.

“I really think that if they get Larkin, Quinn signs, like, the next day,” said The Athletic’s Michael Russo, pointing to the Wild’s pursuit Larkin and the impact it could have on Hughes’ future.

No Extension In Sight For Hughes, Larkin Could Fix That

Not getting Hughes signed means the Wild are playing with fire. He’s not given them any indication that a deal is close and the defenseman seems just as happy to head to free agency as he is to hint there’s no reason not to re-sign in Minnesota. Fans and insiders are confused as to why a deal isn’t done yet. All the while, GM Bill Guerin maintains the organization isn’t panicking and that big decisions like these take time.

The question is whether the gamble to pay a steep price in trade to land Hughes will pay off. Russo believes a single trade could settle it.

Larkin is a top-six center, exactly what Minnesota lacked after a quiet offseason that saw Mats Zuccarello, Vladimir Tarasenko and Marcus Johansson depart. He is also one of Hughes’ close friends, which makes him more than a roster fix. He could be a reason to stay.

Maybe it doesn’t matter. Hughes’ camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, made it clear last December that no acquiring team could count on an extension. Still, if the Wild want to give themselves the best chance to get an extension done, Guerin needs to provide more reasons than money. Winning might not be the focus point of their pitch either. the Wild must keep pace with Colorado and Dallas in a brutal Central Division.

Minnesota knew the risk and sent the equivalent of four first-round picks to Vancouver anyway. Optimistic talk followed at the end of last season, but nothing has been signed.

Could Hughes Be Traded If Larkin Doesn’t Join the Wild?

The Athletic’s Harman Dayal recently listed Hughes as a possible trade candidate, arguing that Minnesota needs a clear answer before the deadline. If the Wild lose faith, a trade might be necesary. The only issue is that Minnesota will probably take a loss on the deal.

A rental return might look like a first-round pick and a top prospect. That would be better than losing him for nothing, but far less than Minnesota paid, and it would effectively mean giving up on this season.

Options would be limited. New Jersey, where Hughes would be closer to his brothers, likely wouldn’t overpay if it expects to sign him in the summer.

That makes the Larkin idea so appealing. A trade would fill a glaring hole, strengthen the group around Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, and give Hughes tangible proof that Minnesota is serious about contending.

If Russo is right, GM Bill Guerin may already know what the solution is. Whether he can actually pull it off is another matter.