Maple Leafs Place Former Blue Jackets Winger on IR

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a roster move, placing former Columbus Blue Jackets winger Miles Wood on the IR.

Wood was placed on the IR on Thursday after he missed skating in the team’s morning practice before their game against the Buffalo Sabres, a game that they lost 5-4 in overtime.

The team has not specified what the injury is, only that he has been placed on the IR.

Miles Wood Placed on Maple Leafs IR

The Maple Leafs placed Wood on the IR, which means he must miss at least seven days.

“Leafs have placed Miles Wood on IR. Only word from the club right now is that he was injured. He did not skate this morning. He was on the the most recent road trip and took part in the club’s last practice in Utah,” wrote Maple Leafs reporter David Alter on his X.

Maple Leafs Picked Up Miles Wood in Kirill Marchenko Trade.

Wood was a throw-in from the Blue Jackets in the Kirill Marchenko trade to make the salary cap work for both of the teams.

That trade was essentially a one-for-one swap, with Marchenko heading to Toronto and Matthew Knies to Columbus, but due to the salary cap, there were several bit players involved in that deal, including Wood.

Overall, the deal sent Knies, Emil Andrae, Steven Lorentz, and a second-round pick to the Blue Jackets to Marchenko, Wood, and Elvis Merzlikins, whom the Blue Jackets retained 18% of his salary in the deal.

Though the Maple Leafs called up Wood from the AHL Toronto Marlies, he has not gotten into a game with the big club yet, and he won’t anytime soon due to now being on the IR.

In his NHL career, Wood has played in 567 games, scoring 99 goals and 196 points. He played in 54 games for the Blue Jackets last season, scoring eight goals and 14 points overall.

Hopefully, Wood can get back to health soon and potentially get a shot to play in Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller’s lineup and show that he still has what it takes to be an NHL player.