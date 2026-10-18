MacKenzie Blackwood Is Making Avalanche Goalie Decision Easy

MacKenzie Blackwood didn’t exactly impress early in the season. But his most recent outings have gone a long way towards shutting down any potential controversies.

After allowing five goals on 22 shots in a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Blackwood bounced back with 24 saves in a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. He followed that up with another strong performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins, stopping 30 shots in Colorado’s 5-2 victory.

Those performances have completely turned the narrative around.

They reinforce why the Avalanche invested in Blackwood as their long-term answer in net, and why there should be little reason to question the team’s goaltending situation after a few rough outings.

Blackwood isn’t anywhere near the Vezina Trophy at this point. But his recent play is certainly encouraging for an Avalanche team looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.

MacKenzie Blackwood Is Proving He Can Bail Out the Avalanche

The blowback following Colorado’s 6-3 loss to Toronto was understandable.

Blackwood allowed five goals, and he could have made a timely save on Auston Matthews’ third-period power-play goal. But pinning the entire defeat on the goaltender ignored how often the Avalanche defense left dangerous players in scoring positions.

Toronto repeatedly exposed Colorado’s defensive breakdowns, while the Avalanche power play went scoreless in five opportunities. MacKenzie Blackwood was not without blame, but he was hardly the only problem.

Against Dallas, Blackwood delivered the response Colorado needed. He made a crucial stop after a defensive giveaway by Sam Malinski, preventing a mistake from becoming an even bigger problem. That was precisely the kind of timely save coach Jared Bednar had emphasized after the Toronto loss.

The Penguins game offered another example of MacKenzie Blackwood keeping Colorado afloat. The Avalanche fell behind 2-0 early, but their goaltender gave them time to recover before the offense took over. That is a valuable quality for a team with championship ambitions: a goalie who can steady the game when the skaters are struggling.

Scott Wedgewood Is Reliable, but Blackwood Remains the Starter

Scott Wedgewood deserves a ton of credit for being Colorado’s dependable go-to guy.

The veteran has been effective when called upon, and having a capable backup should help the Avalanche manage the workload over an 84-game season.

Still, there is a difference between having a strong tandem and having uncertainty over who should start. MacKenzie Blackwood is younger, signed beyond this season, and positioned as the organization’s long-term option. Wedgewood, meanwhile, is approaching unrestricted free agency.

That does not mean Blackwood will have an unlimited leash. His early-season numbers were not particularly impressive, and Colorado cannot afford prolonged stretches of inconsistent goaltending if it hopes to contend. But two consecutive wins, including difficult saves in both games, are a meaningful response.

The Avalanche need Blackwood to be more consistent, not perfect. Their defensive structure must also improve, because even an elite goaltender cannot continually erase turnovers and uncovered opponents.

For now, the pecking order looks clear. Wedgewood gives Colorado valuable insurance, but Blackwood is showing why the starting job is his to lose. If he keeps making timely saves while the Avalanche clean up their mistakes, the early-season concern could soon become an afterthought.