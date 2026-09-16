NHL Insider Drops Bold Call on Montreal Canadiens’ Stanley Cup Hopes

NHL preseason has yet to begin, but that’s not holding back insiders from dropping bold predictions.

For the Montreal Canadiens, these predictions are coming with great substance, and one insider considers them heavy favorites heading into the season.

Montreal Canadiens Named Favorite for Stanley Cup Contention

The Canadiens have remained active during the offseason, and particularly over the past week.

They’ve signed notable names, including Chris Kreider, Zachary Bolduc and Alex Newhook, but they also extended the contract of celebrated head coach Martin St. Louis.

Considering their level of impact moves and their already imposing lineup, it’s hard to imagine a world in which Montreal wouldn’t, or couldn’t, make a deep postseason run.

As Dan Rosen of NHL.com wrote on Sept. 16, “They’ve got playoff experience now, having learned the hard lessons from losing to the Washington Capitals in the first round in 2025 and to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final last season.”

He added, “They’ve got depth everywhere, with the ability to roll four forward lines and three defense pairs, and they have one of the best coaches in the NHL in Martin St. Louis…”

Recent signings aside, the Canadiens still have 25-year-old Cole Caufield on their ice.

By the end of his 2025-26 campaign, he ranked second in the NHL for goals (51), trailing Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Rockies (53).

Adding to the leaderboard was 27-year-old captain Nick Suzuki, who ranked sixth in the NHL for points (101).

Between returning veterans, young depth and new acquisitions, this is a playoff-caliber team led by St. Louis.

Montreal Canadiens Prepare To Enter Preseason Hockey

During the 2025-26 regular season, the Canadiens had registered a 48-24 overall record, landing third in the Atlantic Division.

They were edged out by the Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26) and the Buffalo Sabres (59-23), in second and first, respectively.

Numerous projections show Montreal entering contention once again, but of course, nothing is ever guaranteed in the NHL — it doesn’t take much for a franchise to fall.

But Rosen said it best; they only need to take one step further.

“The next step is reaching the Stanley Cup Final,” he noted. “Montreal has everything it needs to go one round further and win it all.

Montreal was eliminated from the postseason race after dropping Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 6-1.

The Canadiens’ Stanley Cup hopes slipped through their fingers, and they’re now seeking a comeback.