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NHL Insider Drops Bold Call on Montreal Canadiens’ Stanley Cup Hopes

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MONTREAL, CANADA - MAY 01: Head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montréal Canadiens reacts after the 1-0 overtime loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on May 01, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

NHL preseason has yet to begin, but that’s not holding back insiders from dropping bold predictions.

For the Montreal Canadiens, these predictions are coming with great substance, and one insider considers them heavy favorites heading into the season.

Montreal Canadiens Named Favorite for Stanley Cup Contention

Martin St. Louis
GettyMONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 25: Head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montréal Canadiens reacts after the 3-2 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on May 25, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Canadiens have remained active during the offseason, and particularly over the past week.

They’ve signed notable names, including Chris Kreider, Zachary Bolduc and Alex Newhook, but they also extended the contract of celebrated head coach Martin St. Louis.

Considering their level of impact moves and their already imposing lineup, it’s hard to imagine a world in which Montreal wouldn’t, or couldn’t, make a deep postseason run.

As Dan Rosen of NHL.com wrote on Sept. 16, “They’ve got playoff experience now, having learned the hard lessons from losing to the Washington Capitals in the first round in 2025 and to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final last season.”

He added, “They’ve got depth everywhere, with the ability to roll four forward lines and three defense pairs, and they have one of the best coaches in the NHL in Martin St. Louis…”

Recent signings aside, the Canadiens still have 25-year-old Cole Caufield on their ice.

By the end of his 2025-26 campaign, he ranked second in the NHL for goals (51), trailing Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Rockies (53).

Adding to the leaderboard was 27-year-old captain Nick Suzuki, who ranked sixth in the NHL for points (101).

Between returning veterans, young depth and new acquisitions, this is a playoff-caliber team led by St. Louis.

Montreal Canadiens Prepare To Enter Preseason Hockey

Martin St. Louis
GettyRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 21: Head Coach Martin St. Louis of the Montreal Canadiens speaks with Kirby Dach #77 and Zachary Bolduc #76 against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 21, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

During the 2025-26 regular season, the Canadiens had registered a 48-24 overall record, landing third in the Atlantic Division.

They were edged out by the Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26) and the Buffalo Sabres (59-23), in second and first, respectively.

Numerous projections show Montreal entering contention once again, but of course, nothing is ever guaranteed in the NHL — it doesn’t take much for a franchise to fall.

But Rosen said it best; they only need to take one step further.

“The next step is reaching the Stanley Cup Final,” he noted. “Montreal has everything it needs to go one round further and win it all.

Montreal was eliminated from the postseason race after dropping Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 6-1.

The Canadiens’ Stanley Cup hopes slipped through their fingers, and they’re now seeking a comeback.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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NHL Insider Drops Bold Call on Montreal Canadiens’ Stanley Cup Hopes

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