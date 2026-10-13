Flyers’ Owen Tippett Trade Update Has $37.2 Million Potential Impact

The Philadelphia Flyers’ nightmare start to the season has created the possibility of doing pretty much anything to get out of it.

They’ve played seven games and finished on the losing side of the scoreboard all seven times.

That’s more than a blip, and while a turnaround isn’t impossible even if they just stay the course, it’s such an ugly start that it almost simply calls for something to change.

Given that head coach Rick Tocchet seems to be safe at the moment, it could be a trade that tries to provide a jolt in Philadelphia.

On that front, keep an eye on Owen Tippett.

Owen Tippett Trade Update

Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco suggests in a new article on Tuesday that a Tippett trade wouldn’t be out of the question.

Tippett is still under contract for six more years at $6.2 million per year — $37.2 million in total contract value — so he’s not someone the Flyers have to get rid of. They can still have him for another half-decade.

But he’s one of the underperforming forwards early in this season, which makes him a candidate to get shipped out of town.

If another team believed Tippett could turn it around, his long-term contract could be particularly appealing in a trade, too.

“The Flyers have gotten a lot of interest in Tippett over the last 12 months, but have held firm on a high ask for him,” Di Marco writes. “Given his team-friendly contract, getting correct value for him could prove to be a tough ask. But if the Flyers were truly wanting to shake things up, taking a hit in terms of offensive upside in return for filling a need – for example, moving Tippett plus an additional asset for a top-six center who doesn’t have the same pedigree – may be something GM Danny Briere must consider.”

Tippett is 27 years old and had 51 points last season. He has a singular goal and no assists through seven games this season.

He’s not the only Flyers forward who could be a trade candidate, either.

Noah Cates Trade Chatter

Di Marco also named Noah Cates as a trade candidate as he has moved down to the Flyers’ fourth line and is averaging just 12 minutes per game.

“The Flyers would likely not get a massive haul for Cates, but moving a core player like that would send a message to the group that things need to change,” Di Marco writes. “The Flyers also have several players internally who could eventually take on Cates’ role, such as 2024-drafted centers Jack Berglund, Jett Luchanko and Heikki Ruohonen.”

Cates has three more years on his contract at $4 million per year, so he’d be relatively affordable for a team that actually believes he’s capable of more than playing on the fourth line.

It’s clear that something has to give in Philadelphia. It’s just a matter of what.