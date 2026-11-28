Shocking details have emerged about why the Philadelphia Flyers scratched Matvei Michkov for their game on Friday afternoon.

When the Flyers played the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, they did not have Michkov on their bench, as he was scratched for one game due to what the organization called “an internal team matter.”

Now, we have a much better idea of what happened, and it’s not good.

Matvei Michkov Got Into It With Teammate

According to a report from Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli, the Flyers scratched Michkov due to an incident on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals with a teammate.

It was the second time this month that Michkov got into it with a teammate, the first being with Nick Seeler against the Vancouver Canucks on November 9.

“The Philadelphia Flyers scratched winger Matvei Michkov for Friday’s matinee as punishment after another altercation with a teammate on Wednesday in Washington, multiple sources told Sportsnet,” Seravalli wrote.

According to Seravalli, the Flyers’ leadership group put rules into place after the Seeler incident, but Michkov broke those rules again on Wednesday in Washington, which is why he was scratched for the game on Friday against Vancouver.

“While cameras did not capture this latest altercation with an unnamed teammate, the team felt Michkov was clearly the aggressor and it spilled over into the locker room in Washington. It is unclear if the altercation turned from verbal to physical, but multiple sources used the word ‘intense’ to describe the scene,” Seravalli wrote.

Latest Incident With Teammate Was With Rookie Porter Martone

According to NHL reporter Anthony Di Marco, the latest incident with Michkov involved him and Flyers rookie Porter Martone.

“Several people have indicated to me that the teammate in question in the latest incident is Porter Martone,” Di Marco wrote on X.

Several people have indicated to me that the teammate in question in the latest incident is Porter Martone https://t.co/ZZf60VkIVG — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) November 28, 2026

According to Di Marco, Michkov snapped at Martone and swore at him.

“If you watched the 5v3 vs Washington, Michkov made several questionable decisions. According to one source, Michkov ‘snapped on Martone last game on the bench similar to Seeler incident (just wasn’t on camera) then said ‘(expletive) you kid,'” Di Marco wrote.

Michkov had already been in trade rumors from the Flyers, so following these two run-ins with teammates this month, don’t be surprised at all to see Philadelphia deal him. For as talented as he is, the team may be better off getting him out of their locker room as soon as possible, as it appears that he and his teammates are not getting along.

While teammates arguing in pro sports is not uncommon, it seems like Michkov has been taking things a bit too far, which is why the Flyers scratched him for Friday’s game against Vancouver.

It’s possible that things could blow over, and a sincere apology from Michkov to his teammates would certainly help. But the fact that Philadelphia scratched him for a game and released a cryptic statement about the punishment does not exactly paint Michkov in glowing terms, and we’ll see what the fallout is from it.