Flyers Say Michkov Has Not Requested Trade, Blindsided By Troubling Report

The Flyers’ rough season just got a lot messier. On Tuesday afternoon, Kevin Weekes reported, citing multiple league sources, that Matvei Michkov would likely prefer a fresh start elsewhere, pointing to the team’s poor start and internal turmoil.

In the hours after his report, the Flyers organization has denied any knowledge of the unrest, and they say a trade request has not been made. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic writes, “Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov has not requested a trade, according to a team source who spoke under the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.”

That doesn’t mean a request isn’t coming or that this situation between the Flyers and Michkov hasn’t gotten out of hand.

The Timing of the Michkov “Trade Request”

The timing is notable. Just hours before the Weekes report, cameras caught Michkov in a heated exchange with teammate Nick Seeler during the win over the Vancouver Canucks. The cause hasn’t been confirmed, though it’s believed to be tied to a decision not to make a pass. Either way, a young star wanting out of Philadelphia is a huge story.

Michkov is in the final year of his entry-level deal and will be a restricted free agent this summer. With so many NHL stars telling teams they want a fresh start, no one should be surprised that Michkov is likely to do the same. Given the turbulent relationship between the sniper and more than one Flyers head coach, a trade request—or at least his desire for one—felt inevitable.

It’s hard to believe the Flyers had no idea something like this was coming, even if it’s true that they never made an official request. In 20 games this season, Michkov leads the Flyers with 10 goals. He is also playing on a team with a 5-10-5 record; his ice time is limited, and he’s arguing with teammates on the bench.

The Flyers Need to Get on the Same Page as Michkov

GM Daniel Briere needs to get things sorted in-house. That starts by talking with head coach Rick Tocchet and figuring out what’s going on. Is Michkov past the point where this is fixable? Like Dylan Larkin or Connor Hellebuyck, is the toothpaste out of the tube? Or is this just an emotional player who’s unhappy, and his camp has let it leak that he’s less than thrilled?

If the locker room is the issue, make the changes required. Anthony Di Marco reports that DFO sources were told the veterans on the Flyers are the biggest issues right now. Porter Martone and Michkov aren’t the problem. Briere is very committed to Michkov, especially since they asked him to work on his game and get in shape over the summer, both of which he did. This is a player Briere does not want to trade.

That could lead to a shake-up of another kind, moving veterans who lack leadership. The Flyers are prepared to break up their veteran core if the season doesn’t turn around.