The Pittsburgh Penguins had a deal for Rickard Rakell in place over the last few days. The initial rumor eventually gained traction as insiders began confirming the chatter.

However, the deal eventually fell through as Rakell refused to waive his no-trade clause to head to Chicago. That situation seems particularly interesting, especially when considering that the Blackhawks had on the table for the veteran winger.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks were willing to offer a significant haul for the 33-year-old.

“It was either Florida’s or Edmonton’s (first-round picks), I don’t know which one, (Teuvo) Tervainen, I think, was going to Pittsburgh in that deal… And there’s been some rumblings about who the prospect was that was going with them.”

The comments, as discussed during Thursday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, did not name the exact prospect heading to Pittsburgh. Nevertheless, Friedman did rule out one name that had been rolling around in the rumor mill.

“There was some reporting about one of their prospects, Xavier Villeneuve. I actually heard specifically once his name got out there, I had a couple of people reach out to me and say, ‘If you’re going to talk about this, it’s not him.’ I heard that from different places.”

Friedman did state that the prospect in question was a player currently in the Blackhawks’ AHL system. As such, it actually fits Penguins GM Kyle Dubas’ comments that their deals would be future-oriented moving forward.

Blackhawks Were on Rakell’s No-Trade List

Rakell has two years left on his current contract with the Penguins, and both seasons come with an eight-team no-trade list.

Now, that’s an interesting situation because it just so happened that the Blackhawks were on Rakell’s list. The Pens went to the veteran forward and asked him if he would be willing to waive to go to the deal to Chicago.

Of course, Rakell refused to waive, and that was the end of the deal.

What does seem intriguing is what the Penguins potentially lost in the deal. The first-round pick in question, the one belonging to either Florida or Edmonton, could very well come at the end of the first round. Wile it wouldn’t have been huge steal, it would have still been a very good bit of business for a guy like Rakell.

Penguins Would Have Gotten Veteran Replacement in Tervainen

The other interesting piece to this deal would have been Teuvo Teravainen. The 32-year-old is on an expiring deal and has been on the Blackhawks’ trade block for a while.

The Penguins would have likely taken him back, and his $5.4 million cap hit, to become a veteran replacement for Rakell in the lineup. Naturally, Teravainen wouldn’t have replaced Rakell’s production. But at least having him on the roster would provide the Penguins with a decent NHLer who could eat up some ice time for the remainder of the season.

Unfortunately for Tervainen, it doesn’t look like he would have stuck in Pittsburgh, unless he were willing to take a bit of a pay cut on his next deal.

The deal between the Penguins and Blackhawks looks to be dead for now. There may still be a situation in which both teams circle back and potentially talk about something else moving forward.