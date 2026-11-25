The Pittsburgh Penguins have a number of players they could be looking to trade, including two who would fit the New York Rangers.

This season isn’t going the way anyone in Pittsburgh would’ve wanted, which sets up trade rumors starting now all the way through the deadline.

The Penguins don’t have a ton of young players they’d be looking to deal. Rather, they’d likely consider moving on from veterans who don’t necessarily align with their future contention timeline.

And in a new article on Wednesday, The Athletic’s Vincent Mercogliano breaks down the idea of the Penguins having at least two players who could be of interest to the New York Rangers.

Bryan Rust to Rangers?

The first player that Mercogliano names is Bryan Rust.

Mercogliano acknowledges that Rust doesn’t necessarily fit the Rangers’ most likely target pool of younger forwards, but then notes that Rangers coach Mike Sullivan is a fan of Rust.

“If New York goes the Pittsburgh veteran route, I’d imagine Sullivan-favorite Bryan Rust, who’s 34 and under contract for one more season at a modest $5.125 million cap hit, would be the preferred option,” Mercogliano writes.

The “preferred option” part refers to Richard Rakell as the lesser choice for the Rangers. Rakell might be the first Penguins forward to go, but it doesn’t seem likely it would be to New York.

Tommy Novak to Rangers?

The Penguins do have a slightly younger forward they could deal to the Rangers if the price is right: Tommy Novak.

“The Rangers have also shown previous interest in 29-year-old center Tommy Novak, who’s third on the team with 16 points and set to begin a three-year, $4.65 million AAV extension next season,” Mercogliano writes.

Novak’s age and recent extension make him less likely to be dealt. He could still be useful to Pittsburgh in years ahead, but the Rangers have shown in the past that they’d have some interest in pursuing Novak if he does become available.