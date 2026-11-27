Pittsburgh Penguins fans should brace themselves for their team to conduct a “fire sale” ahead of this year’s NHL trade deadline.

The Penguins have one of the worst records in the league this season, and with the playoffs unlikely to happen for Pittsburgh after they surprisingly made it last year, look for Penguins GM Kyle Dubas to try to sell off his veterans at this year’s trade deadline for future assets.

In fact, look for the team to conduct a full-blown fire sale.

Penguins Will Be Sellers

According to The Athletic’s Josh Yohe, Dubas is expected to start the rebuild by selling off his veteran pieces at this year’s NHL trade deadline, labeling the team as an “aggressive seller.”

“Kyle Dubas has all but said a fire sale is imminent. I’ll take him at his word. The rebuild is here. It’s long overdue,” Yohe wrote.

It’s not where the Penguins wanted to be after the team made a playoff push last season, but it’s the reality of things. Dubas knows that Pittsburgh needs to make some big changes to add to its futures coffers, so look for that to be the case ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

Who Will Pittsburgh Trade?

Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson is basically a lock to be dealt, as he’s in the final season of his contract and the team could get back some draft picks for him.

Winger Rickard Rakell will also likely be on the move, though he has a limited no-trade clause that recently saw him block a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The big question for Pittsburgh is whether the team will trade captain Sidney Crosby and long-time franchise player Evgeni Malkin. The two Penguins legends are in the final season of their contracts, so the club may approach them and ask them if they are OK with being dealt to a contender and try to win another Stanley Cup.

Trading these veterans is certainly going to be tough for the fans to accept, but it’s also the right thing for Dubas to do to better the future of the franchise.