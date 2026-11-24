The Pittsburgh Penguins could have a tricky choice involving Evgeni Malkin as contenders browse the trade market.

Dylan Larkin joined the Montreal Canadiens in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings, removing one option for clubs seeking help up front.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Yerdon named Malkin a Larkin alternative, viewing him as Pittsburgh’s likeliest departure among its longtime trio.

The practical question is what a club would be buying — and whether that opportunity would appeal to Malkin.

Evgeni Malkin’s Contract Creates a Different Calculation

Malkin re-signed for one year at $5.5 million after recording 61 points in 56 games last season, NHL.com reported.

That’s a potential short-term addition for a buyer without a commitment stretching years into the future. A team could evaluate him around a specific playoff role and its existing lineup.

His production makes the interest look sensible. The harder work would involve judging his current game, health and fit. A contender needs to know how many minutes he can take on and where he would improve its attack.

Pittsburgh would have its own calculation. Moving a productive veteran could generate opportunities, but the return would need to justify losing what he still contributes.

His contract includes a no-movement clause, according to Bleacher Report’s May coverage. Any trade would therefore require Malkin’s approval.

Interest from some other team would only begin the conversation.

Penguins’ Direction Alludes to Malkin Decision

On Nov. 18, Kyle Dubas emphasized younger additions and long-term improvement, according to the Penguins’ account of his media availability.

Would the return move Pittsburgh closer to sustained contention?

The answer would depend on the offer. Trading an scorer simply to make a change would have a different value than acquiring a player who could help for several seasons.

Malkin’s history also makes this a tough discussion. He won championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017 and earned the 2009 Conn Smythe Trophy, the Penguins noted.

His own standard is putting forth quality performances.

“If my game helps the team to win, I will. If not, I’m retired,” Malkin told NHL.com in September.

As for Pittsburgh, any decision should ponder the return against his remaining value.