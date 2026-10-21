Toronto Maple Leafs Urged to Trade for Rangers Defender to Bolster Blueline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are having a decent start to the 2026-27 season. At time of this writing, the Maple Leafs have a 5-4-2 record and have won each of their last two games.

Yet, the Maple Leafs are showing some clear red flags early on this season. It is apparent that they still have some areas on their roster that are in need of improvement.

Toronto’s biggest need is quite clear. The Maple Leafs absolutely must improve their blueline if they hope to be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference this season. Adding another right-shot defenseman, in particular, would be wise for the Maple Leafs. This is especially the case with Chris Tanev’s consistent injury trouble.

Due to this, the Maple Leafs are now being urged to strike a deal for a notable defenseman from the New York Rangers.

Toronto Maple Leafs Urged to Trade for Rangers Defender

In a recent article for Editor in Leaf, Jacob Tye urged the Maple Leafs to trade for Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider to help their blueline.

“It is hard to say how highly the Rangers value the 2020 19th overall pick, but with the club missing both its starting and backup goaltenders, a netminder like Anthony Stolarz could be a return piece that persuades them to part with Schneider,” Tye wrote.

“At 25, Schneider would be a defenseman hungry for his next contract, since he is in a contract year, and he would have room to grow on a Toronto blue line with older pieces who are bound to miss time. Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe and Morgan Rielly are all 32 or older,” Tye added.

With the Maple Leafs needing blueline help, it would make sense if they pursued Schneider. He is young enough that he could be a great fit on a retooling team like Toronto. This is especially so if a trade for the right-shot blueliner came with a contract extension in place.

Schneider could work well on Toronto’s second pairing with Rielly if acquired. However, even if he played on Toronto’s bottom pairing, he would still be an upgrade over veteran defenseman Troy Stecher in the role. In addition, Schneider’s shutdown ability would make him an obvious option for Toronto’s penalty kill if acquired.

Should the Maple Leafs Trade for Schneider?

Depending on the price, it would make sense for the Maple Leafs to acquire Schneider. They need a younger defenseman with good upside, and Schneider is just that. The former first-round pick could emerge as a legitimate top-four defenseman if given a change of scenery. He has needed a fresh start for a while, and Toronto would be smart to give it to him.

Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has shown that he is not afraid to make a bold move. Trading for a former first-round pick from the Rangers like Schneider would be another one for the Maple Leafs GM.

In 11 games this season with the Rangers, Schneider has posted two assists, 23 hits, and a plus-3 rating.