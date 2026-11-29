The Toronto Maple Leafs “messed up” letting go of current Ottawa Senators star Michael Amadio, according to a Toronto sports journalist.

Amadio played just 3 games for Toronto during the 2021-22 NHL season before he was waived by the Maple Leafs.

Since then, he has won a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights, who claimed him off waivers from Toronto, and is currently starring for the Senators, Toronto’s rival and the first-place team in the Atlantic Division.

Maple Leafs ‘Messed Up’ Letting Michael Amadio Go

In a column for the Toronto Sun, veteran sports reporter Steve Simmons opined that the Maple Leafs “messed up” letting Amadio go, as he’s blossomed into a star since leaving Toronto.

“The Leafs messed up on Michael Amadio, who was waived after a few games with Toronto in 2021. Sheldon Keefe was the coach at the time, Kyle Dubas the GM. Amadio has become a more than solid player with the Ottawa Senators after doing the same in Vegas,” Simmons wrote.

Michael Amadio NHL Career

Amadio was originally drafted in the third round with the 90th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings. He played parts of four seasons with the Kings before being dealt to the Senators for Christian Wolanin.

After playing just 5 games in his first stint in Ottawa, Amadio signed a free-agent deal with the Maple Leafs. But after going scoreless in 3 games for Toronto, the team waived him, and he was picked up by the Golden Knights, which completely changed the fate of his NHL career for the better.

Amadio played in three seasons for the Golden Knights, winning the Stanley Cup with the team during the 2022-23 NHL season. He then signed a three-year, free-agent contract with the Senators, one that pays him $2.6 million per season.

Now in the final year of his contract with Ottawa, Amadio is due for a raise on his next deal. The 30-year-old Amadio has scored 10 goals and 18 points in 28 games for the Senators this year, helping the team to the top record in the Atlantic Division, while Toronto languishes in the basement.