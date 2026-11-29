Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Sergei Bobrovsky shared his reaction as his team lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Bobrovsky was starting for the first time since he allowed six goals to the Chicago Blackhawks nearly two weeks ago. After backup Anthony Stolarz started the last four games for Toronto, the Maple Leafs went back to Bobrovsky on the second night of a back-to-back against Pittsburgh.

But while the Maple Leafs held a 2-1 lead with less than a minute left, they ended up blowing the lead and losing 3-2 in overtime despite Bobrovsky standing on his head and making 38 saves in the OTL.

Sergei Bobrovsky Comments on Maple Leafs Losing to Penguins

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bobrovsky shared his reaction to the Maple Leafs blowing a lead against the Penguins and losing in OT.

“Yeah, they made a good play,” Bobrovsky said. “You know, we were close. Really close. The points are important for us right now, you know, & we could have two points tonight. Yeah, it’s frustrating.”

Sergei Bobrovsky on OT goal: "Yeah, they made a good play" on his emotions afterwards: "You know, we were close. Really close. The points are important for us right now, you know, & we could have two points tonight. Yeah, it's frustrating"@BarDown https://t.co/9rZOfSossK — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 29, 2026

Sergei Bobrovsky Talks About Prolonged Slump

Believe it or not, the last time Bobrovsky won a game for Toronto was on October 22, when the Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 5-4.

The veteran netminder has been in a prolonged slump ever since then, and after the Maple Leafs lost to the Penguins, Bobrovsky admitted that this is not something he’s dealt with much before in his Hall of Fame hockey career.

“I don’t know. I don’t know … I’m not keep those in memories. So it is what it is. Adversity makes us harder, makes us stronger mentally. You go through adversity, it makes you a stronger person,” Bobrovsky said.

The Maple Leafs are off on Sunday, but they will be back on the ice on Monday night when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a home game.

Given how well Bobrovsky played against Pittsburgh, don’t be surprised if he gets another start to get him back out there after such a strong performance against Pittsburgh, though if Stolarz ends up starting the game, it wouldn’t be surprising either.