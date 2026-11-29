The Toronto Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, have signed veteran NHL center Luke Kunin to a PTO.

Kunin played in 62 games for the Florida Panthers last season, scoring 4 goals and 10 points. But he went unsigned until now, with the Marlies bringing him in on a PTO.

Marlies Announce Luke Kunin Signing

The Marlies announced on Sunday the signing of Kunin to a PTO in a statement posted to the club’s website.

“The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Luke Kunin to a professional try-out. Kunin, 28, appeared in 62 games with the Florida Panthers in the 2025-26 season, recording 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists). The Chesterfield, Missouri native has skated in 496 career NHL games with Florida, Columbus, San Jose, Nashville and Minnesota, registering 77 goals and 75 assists. Internationally, Kunin has represented the United States of America at the junior level, capturing gold as team captain at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship. Kunin was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (15th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.”

Luke Kunin Provides Organizational Depth

For now, Kunin will report to the Marlies and try to win a job with Toronto’s farm team. But if he plays well, he could absolutely be in line for a call-up to the Maple Leafs in the future.

Either way, he will provide valuable depth for the Maple Leafs organization.

He is only 28 years old, so it was surprising that no team signed him during the offseason after he skated in 62 games for the Panthers.

In addition to these 496 career regular-season games played, Kunin has also skated in 14 career playoff games during his career.

He has scored 77 goals and 152 points overall during his big-league hockey career and has also added 4 goals and 5 points in the playoffs.

Overall, he’s a solid depth center who should probably have a job somewhere in the NHL as a fourth-line center. Therefore, for the Marlies to sign him to a PTO and for him to bring depth to the Maple Leafs’ organization, which could use some more of it, it’s a smart signing for both Toronto and for Kunin.