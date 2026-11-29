Nikita Kucherov wants out of Tampa Bay, and a new trade pitch published on Saturday would land him in a new home: Toronto. The price would be NHL All-Star selection William Nylander.

The straight one-for-one proposal created using tools provided by the site PuckGM remains in the “what if” stage. But Kucherov, a 33-year-old left-shooting right wing born in Maykop, Russia, went 58th overall to Tampa Bay in 2011. He has 411 goals and 1,157 points in 905 games, including 33 points in 26 games this season, but recently requested a trade out of Tampa Bay.

His résumé features two Stanley Cups and two Hart Trophies, plus three Art Ross Trophies and two Ted Lindsay Awards. He’s also the Lightning’s all-time scoring leader. So why leave? Money wasn’t the issue, he said. Kucherov is in the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract.

“It was more about poor communication and respect,” Kucherov said, according to NHL.com.

Nikita Kucherov’s Fit With the Toronto Maple Leafs

The most direct fit is right wing beside Auston Matthews. Toronto’s top line features Matthews between Nick Paul and Kirill Marchenko, with Nylander on the third. Kucherov could take Marchenko’s spot, with Marchenko possibly replacing Paul. He’d also be a natural for the top power play, where Marchenko recently took over Nylander’s place.

Kucherov holds a modified no-trade clause with 10 approved destinations. He’s also reportedly seeking about $20 million annually on a six-year deal, according to The Athletic.

Would he go to Toronto? Possibly. The Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are “two teams among many he would consider” if either made an offer Tampa Bay liked, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said.

Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois has also publicly shut the door on a deal. “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita,” he said in a statement.

Kucherov also left Saturday’s win over Florida injured and didn’t return. “He couldn’t go though. It was tough for him,” coach Jon Cooper said, according to Daily Faceoff.

William Nylander Trade Value to the Lightning

Nylander, 30, was born in Calgary and drafted eighth overall by Toronto in 2014. A right-shooting winger who represents Sweden, he was MVP of the 2017 World Championship.

He has 303 goals and 716 career points in 778 games. This season has been rougher, with 25 points in 28 games and a demotion from the top power play.

“I told him I didn’t agree with it,” Nylander said of his talk with coach Jim Hiller, as quoted by TheLeafsNation.

The catch is Nylander’s full no-movement clause through 2031-32. He can block this trade.

Financially, Toronto would trim $2 million from a stretched payroll, swapping Nylander’s $11.5 million cap hit for Kucherov’s $9.5 million. PuckGM lists the Maple Leafs at $109.668 million and the Lightning at $104.186 million against a $104 million ceiling. Toronto relies on long-term injured reserve relief.

The savings could be brief. Re-signing Kucherov near his reported price would be costly, with Marchenko’s $12.5 million extension starting next season and Matthews signed at $13.25 million through 2027-28.

Tampa Bay would add $2 million in cap charges but get five additional seasons of Nylander. His contract also front-loaded this season’s pay into bonuses: $11.5 million of his $12.5 million salary was due Aug. 15, leaving $1 million in base pay.

Who gets the best of it? This season, a healthy Kucherov gives Toronto more production. He had 130 points last season to Nylander’s 79, and the Maple Leafs, losers of 12 of 15 games, are 10-14-4. Tampa Bay, which improved to 16-8-2 with Saturday’s win, would get a proven replacement.

Over the long haul, the deal favors the Lightning. They’d turn a departing star into a younger winger under contract. Toronto, meanwhile, could watch Kucherov walk July 1.