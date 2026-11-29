The Toronto Maple Leafs won’t need to look very far to replace William Nylander. In fact, they already have a perfectly suitable substitute in Kirill Marchenko.

When GM John Chayka pulled the trigger on the deal for Marchenko, it did sort of raise questions about why the deal happened in the first place. After all, Toronto had a very similar player to Marchenko on the team.

Looking at the organization’s situation now, it makes sense that it was preparing for an eventual William Nylander trade.

Yes, the working theory at the moment is that Nylander hasn’t asked for a trade and the Maple Leafs aren’t shopping him.

But that’s something that could change very quickly. With the Leafs trying to turn things around at this point in the season, jettisoning Nylander could fulfill various objectives. And having Kirill Marchenko allows the Maple Leafs to accomplish those aims.

Mainly, trading Nylander doesn’t force Chayka into getting a bona fide top-six scorer in return. The Maple Leafs can take either a futures-based package or a combination including a middle-six winger who could play on the Leafs’ second or even third line.

There’s something else, however, that Leafs fans need to keep in mind as well.

Easton Cowan’s Emergence Has Lessened Pressure in William Nylander trade

The fact that Easton Cowan has emerged as a viable offensive weapon has lessened the pressure in a William Nylander deal.

Easton Cowan, Kirill Marchenko, and Jack Roslovic all look very good as top-six wingers. That’s three of the four top-six wingers the Maple Leafs would need. If one includes John Tavares, the four slots on the top two lines are set.

That situation allows Chakya to focus on something else. It could allow Chayka to either target a defenseman, or fixate his attention on getting as many picks and prospects as possible.

That focus wouldn’t be about a rebuild. It would be about getting as many pieces back as possible, ones that could become trade chips down the line.

There’s one other major objective that a Nylander trade could solve.

Maple Leafs Already Did Heavy Lifting in Kirill Marchenko Trade

As much as Maple Leafs fans would love to see a blockbuster trade, the fact is that Chayka already did the heavy lifting.

When the Maple Leafs acquired Kirill Marchenko, they got the star forward that they believe can become an ultimate fixture for the club for the next half-decade or so.

In fact, why would the club target another Nylander-like player? Instead, the Maple Leafs would be wise to target more Cowan-like players out there.

That would be possible by clearing Nylander’s contract off the books. Trading William Nylander would not only bring in multiple pieces, but it would also solve the tagging room issue.

Ultimately, this sort of trade doesn’t look like it will happen in-season. If it does, it’s likely a trade deadline type of situation.

Unless Nylander can turn things around on a dime, it looks like the Maple Leafs may have no other choice but to seriously consider a major move.