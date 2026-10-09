Toronto Maple Leafs Quickly Call Up $15M Forward After Golden Knights Loss

On Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in the shootout.

Now, following their loss to the Golden Knights, the Maple Leafs have called up one of their veteran forwards from the American Hockey League (AHL).

Toronto Maple Leafs Call Up Miles Wood From Toronto Marlies

The Maple Leafs have announced that they have called up forward Miles Wood from their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Wood was recently acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the Kirill Marchenko-Matthew Knies blockbuster. Now, with this roster move, Wood is getting his first chance on the Maple Leafs’ roster.

Looking at Wood

Wood did not play a game this season for the Marlies before landing this call-up to the Maple Leafs’ roster.

In 54 games last season with the Blue Jackets, Wood posted eight goals, six assists, 14 points, and 63 hits. This was after he had four goals, eight points, and 48 hits in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche during the 2024-25 season.

With the Maple Leafs calling up Wood, he will provide them with another high-energy player option for their bottom six. The 11-year NHL veteran has also shown in the past that he can provide some offense. For example, just back in 2023-24 with the Avalanche, he had 13 goals and 26 points in 74 games.

Wood is currently in the fourth season of his six-year, $15 million contract. With this, he has a good amount of term left on his deal.

It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact Wood can make after landing this call-up to the Maple Leafs’ roster.