Toronto Maple Leafs Suddenly Call Up 24-Year-Old Before Avalanche Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs are struggling big time as of late.

The Maple Leafs have lost each of their last three games and five out of their last six contests. With this, there is no question that Toronto is going through a rough patch right now.

With their losing streak, Toronto’s now sporting an 8-9-2 record and is seventh in the Atlantic Division. With Toronto looking to get back into the playoffs this year, this kind of start is very disappointing.

Now, ahead of their game against the Colorado Avalanche, they have called up one of their young AHL forwards.

Toronto Maple Leafs Call Up 24-Year-Old Forward

The Maple Leafs have announced that they have called up forward Ryan Tverberg from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

“F Ryan Tverberg has been recalled from the Marlies,” the Maple Leafs announced on X.

The Maple Leafs also shared that they have sent down forward Vinni Lettieri to the Marlies.

Looking at Tverberg

Tverberg has appeared in 14 games with the Marlies this season, where he has four goals, three assists, and seven points. This included him posting two goals and five points in his last five games for the Marlies.

With this, Tverberg has been on a hot streak. Thus, it is understandable that the Maple Leafs are giving him a look on their roster as they struggle.

Tverberg played in his first two NHL games last season for Toronto, where he was held off the scoresheet.

Tverberg had 15 goals and 36 points in 63 regular season games for the Marlies in 2025-26. He also posted six goals and 14 points in 24 playoff games for the Marlies last spring.