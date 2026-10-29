Bill Guerin Worries Wild Fans With Latest Quinn Hughes Update

One of the major storylines that the Wild are facing for the 2026-27 NHL season is the future of former Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, whom they acquired from Vancouver as part of a blockbuster trade last December.

Hughes is playing in the final year of his current contract and, despite having repeatedly said how much he enjoys playing for the Wild, he’s yet to agree to an extension. With each passing day that goes by without news of a new contract beyond this season for Hughes, the apprehension level of fans understandably grows a tad stronger.

And based on GM Bill Guerin’s recent comments, that feeling isn’t going away any time soon.

Wild GM Bill Guerin Worries Fans With Latest Comments On Former Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes

The latest comments from Wild GM Bill Guerin about former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes aren’t exactly going to inspire confidence in Minnesota fans that an extension could be on the horizon.

“There’s nothing to talk about right now,” he said. “What am I going to do, say ‘Please, please, please?’”

Guerin then continued by talking about the hypothetical situation of Hughes still not making up his mind in the immediate future, saying that he doesn’t know what the future holds.

“I haven’t really decided, at some point in time I’ll have to try to figure things out and see what’s best for the team. I know one thing’s for sure: having Quinn on our team is what’s best for the team. And, you know, I don’t know,” he said.

He continued:

“I’ll be completely honest with you, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what I’m going to do. There’s no date. What we’re doing right now is focusing on our team and trying to win hockey games. That’s really it. I think some people want to make this more complicated than it really is — being the media. And it’s not that complicated.”

So far this season with the Wild, Hughes has three goals with 15 assists, and is on pace to reach 18 goals and 90 assists.

Quinn Hughes Recently Faced The Canucks In Vancouver

On Sunday evening, Hughes faced the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver for the first time since the December blockbuster trade that sent him to the Wild.

The top defenseman in Canucks history reached 500 career points by scoring a goal during the second period, and also received a nice ovation from most of the fans in attendance when a planned tribute video was played on the big screen.

Until Hughes signs an extension with the Wild, speculation will continue to grow that he could be eyeing the New Jersey Devils, who not only have his brothers Jack and Luke on the roster, but now boast another Team USA teammate, Connor Hellebuyck.