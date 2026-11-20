The Vancouver Canucks are once again struggling and are nowhere close to a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, they have the worst record in the Western Conference.

Last season, they made multiple trades, not the least of which was sending captain and former Norris Trophy winning defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

And now, the Canucks have made their second trade of the season, dealing forward Max Sasson to the New York Rangers.

The Vancouver Canucks Have Traded Forward Max Sasson To The New York Rangers

On Friday evening, the Canucks dealt forward Max Sasson, who started his career as an undrafted free agent, to the New York Rangers in return for a fourth round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

“Max Sasson is being dealt from Vancouver to the Rangers for a 2029 4th,” NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far this season, Sasson has scored five goals with three assists for the struggling Canucks in 24 games played,.

Max Sasson Began His NHL Career As An Undrafted Free Agent

After playing in the USHL, Sasson joining the Western Michigan Broncos for the 2021-22 season. He started slowly as a freshman but became more productive as the year progressed, finishing with nine goals and 22 points in 37 games. Sasson followed that with a breakout sophomore season, centering Western Michigan’s top line and recording 15 goals and 42 points in 38 games.

He finished his two-year college career with 24 goals and 64 points in 75 games.

Sasson signed with the Canucks in March 2023 and finished that season with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. He soon became known as a productive player during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 18 goals and 42 points in 59 games.

He opened the following season in Abbotsford before earning his first NHL call-up in November 2024. Sasson made his Vancouver debut against Ottawa and picked up his first NHL point with an assist in a 4-3 victory. He later scored his first NHL goal against Boston in December. Sasson continued splitting time between the Canucks and Abbotsford, helping the latter win the Calder Cup in June 2025.

Sasson began the 2025-26 season in the AHL before returning to Vancouver in October. The Canucks signed him to a two-year, $2 million contract extension in December 2025.

So far in his NHL career, Sasson has appeared in 119 games, and has scored 21 goals with 13 assists.