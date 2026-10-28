Latest Update On Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Isn’t Encouraging

The Vancouver Canucks may have pulled off an amazing comeback victory on Tuesday evening over the divisional Anaheim Ducks, winning a 6-5 overtime thriller after having initially trailed 5-2 in the third period.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the win was only their third of the campaign, and they remain in last place in the division with a 3-10-1 record, the most recent setback coming in the form of a regulation loss to former captain Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, goaltender Thatcher Demko, who hasn’t played yet this season and hasn’t suited up since the second week of January, remains nowhere close to returning, according to the latest information.

Latest Update On Vancouver Canucks Goaltender Thatcher Demko Is Not Encouraging

According to Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, Demko recently visited Denver for a follow-up with doctors, and still doesn’t have a timeline as to when he could potentially return.

“Thatcher Demko was in Denver recently. No setback, just follow-up with doctors. No timeline for return,” Dhaliwal wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response, fans began voicing their concern on whether Demko would ever be able to play again, with some saying that the goaltender should just hang up the pads at this point.

“The only thing for Thatcher to do at this point is retire. He can always be a goalie coach part of the Canucks organization if he wants to stay there, but he should come first and think about his family look at what Carrie Price did put his family first just my thoughts,” one fan said.

Another fan said, “I’m honestly getting sick and tired of hearing the guy’s name. He should just retire, with all due respect. What’s the point in continuing to hope for his return…so that he can play 8 meaningless games before he tears another obscure part of his body?”

“What’re the odds this guy can ever handle a starters load again?” wondered another fan.

Sarcastically, this fan said, “I got an idea let’s not only extend him, let’s give him a significant raise AND a no move clause…. 🤯 Guy has missed 121 of the last 164 regular season games…. But ya let’s lock in on that dude. LTIR that guy for life and move on.”

Thatcher Demko Hasn’t Played Since Early January

Demko, who hasn’t played since January, underwent hip surgery and missed the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Earlier this month, head coach Manny Malhotra said that the goaltender was progressing, but didn’t offer a timeline.

“It’s a slow process for him, but he is getting better,” he said. “Again, don’t want to put a timeline on him, but the fact that he is improving daily is a positive. But we’ve said from day one, we’re not in a situation where we’re rushing.”