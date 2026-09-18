Aleister Black Rips WWE For Booking Him Poorly

Former WWE superstar Aleister Black held little back when calling out WWE for terrible booking that led to him getting fired. Black rejoined WWE after an AEW stint with the hopes of having a strong run since Triple H had booked him well in the past for NXT. However, little direction saw Black failing to stand out and ultimately getting fired less than a year into his new contract.

Black shared the following frustrations on a podcast hosted by his wife Zelina Vega and fellow released WWE talent Dakota Kai:

“When I got released, the first person on the phone to send me a message that really hit me on a deep level was Damo. Damo said some words to me that really drove home. It really pulled me out of a really bad spot that I was mentally. I can pretend that it didn’t suck, but of course it sucks. It always sucks. In my case, it sucked harder because of the mountains of things that were promised in all the other conversations, and then being presented with this fucking dud of a year. Despite main events and all these things, it was just wasn’t anything that they said they wanted to do. To me, it was like, why did you guys even want this? Because this made no fucking sense.”

Black referenced fellow wrestler Big Damo aka Killain Dain cheering him up after getting in a dark place after the firing. However, the bigger point was that he felt that WWE promised him more than what he was able to do.

Who Ruined Aleister Black’s WWE Stint?

Black made note of being promised a big push and noteworthy role on the show when he signed the contract to return. WWE did have Black work with top names like Randy Orton and Sami Zayn, but he always felt like a forced in afterthought.

The darker character of Black didn’t get enough time to get across to the audience. Triple H likely played a huge role in Black’s return since most fans consider that epic NXT main event run the peak of his career.

Black likely ran into the wall of Triple H realizing other stars were more important than him to put the former NXT Champion on the backburner. A handful of names own the WWE top spots, and a handful of young rising stars more pivotal than Black.

Can Aleister Black Return To AEW?

The big question for most talents getting fired by WWE is if they will get a chance in AEW. Black spent time there and even received a noteworthy push against Cody Rhodes when he first joined the upstart company.

The House of Black faction found moderate success with Brody King and Buddy Matthews under Black’s leadership. However, rumors circulated that a lot of AEW talents felt Black wasn’t motivated and started planning for his WWE return long before his deal expired.

Top AEW star MJF even commented that he doesn’t want Black back in the locker room. Unfortunately for Black, the only realistic options right now are to continue touring the independent scene or to give TNA a chance as the third biggest United States promotion.