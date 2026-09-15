WWE Rumors: Sami Zayn Title Win, Seth Rollins Return, Stephanie Vaquer & More

It has been a busy weekend in WWE, with three major title changes in three straight days from Friday to Sunday.

Sami Zayn beat CM Punk to win the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown in Mexico City.

Stephanie Vaquer became a two-time Women’s World Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at a live event in Chile.

And on Sunday, El Grande Americano beat Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Triplemania 34 to win the AAA Mega Championship.

Play

With all that out of the way, let’s look at some of the hottest WWE rumors from the past couple of days.

Sami Zayn’s WWE Title Win

Last Friday, Sami Zayn shocked the world after becoming a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion.

With a bit of help from Kevin Owens, Zayn defeated CM Punk in Mexico City to win the title.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, some people backstage in WWE didn’t want Zayn to beat Punk and become champion.

It’s unclear why they were opposed to the idea since surprises are rare in WWE nowadays.

Play

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported that one possible reason for the title change is the company wants Sami Zayn to hold it for the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia.

If Roman Reigns retains his championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank next month, it will be Reigns vs. Zayn for the Crown Jewel Championship.

Seth Rollins’ Return

It has been more than a month since Seth Rollins appeared on WWE television. He has been absent since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Rollins recently returned during WWE’s tour of Latin America, but he was absent on Monday’s episode of Raw in Mexico City.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, it’s unclear what WWE is planning for Rollins upon his return. He has moved on from Reigns, so he wouldn’t fit alongside the current Bloodline storyline with Solo Sikoa and LA Knight.

Play

Rollins has also finished his story with The Vision, so he’s unlikely to aid Oba Femi during his feud against Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul.

Stephanie Vaquer’s Title Reign

In a rare occurrence on Saturday, WWE made a world title change during a live event. Stephanie Vaquer’s win against Liv Morgan was the first since 1994, when Kevin Nash beat Bob Buckland for the WWE Championship.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE put the title on Vaquer as a reward, making her homecoming more special.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer believes Vaquer’s run won’t last long. Morgan could regain the title soon, while a Becky Lynch reign might also be on the horizon.

Play

More WWE Rumors

Here are other WWE rumors from the past two days: