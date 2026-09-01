Big E Comments On New Day Teammates Leaving WWE For AEW

The major news of New Day (now known as The New Level) joining AEW led to fans wondering what former teammate Big E thinks about it. WWE lowballed Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed (formerly Xavier Woods) to take a pay cut, and they opted to leave for a fresh start in AEW. Big E remains in WWE since he suffered a likely career ending injury that blocks him from competing in the ring.

Today’s social media posts saw Big E expressing positive emotions for his friends’ big night:

Big E: “Take a second today to recognize your own progress. You’ve made it farther than you think.” A fan replied: “Like all the way to London?” Big E: “If you’re two living legends that are undervalued, sometimes you have to go to London!” Big E also noted that he was: “Very happy for my brothers!”

The most noteworthy thing here is that Big E believes that WWE undervalued Kofi and Creed to confirm the rumors. A belief that WWE wanted the established legends to take a 50% pay cut led to many fans and wrestlers considering it disrespectful. Big E clearly still supports New Level and remains a close friend. New Level released an animated video showing thanks to Big E while shedding their New Day unicorn horns to end the WWE time.

Why Big E Stayed In WWE While New Day Left

The trio of Big E, Creed, and Kofi found immense success together as New Day to become associated with each other’s careers. New Day is a rare act to never break up beyond Kofi and Creed turning heel against Big E after he got injured and had to be removed from the act.

Better health could have seen Big E leaving with his friends if WWE tried to make him take a 50% pay cut. Unfortunately, Big E is unable to compete right now and would not be cleared to wrestle with New Level in AEW.

WWE currently employs Big E as a broadcaster to set him up for work without having to wrestle. Big E chose to stay in a comfortable position to remain in wrestling while prioritizing his long-term health.

Did New Day Replace Big E Already?

Some skepticism already exists about the New Level’s role in AEW after they aligned with Swerve Strickland to win the AEW Trios Championship. Kofi and Creed already found a new tag partner that has fans wondering if they are replacing Big E.

However, the New Level is not there to be a trios act and this is just a debuting angle to align with an established AEW main eventer. Big E and Strickland are drastically different performers to make both trios quite different.

New Level also appeared later in a show for a segment involving four teams challenging current tag champs Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. The AEW tag team division is hotter than ever to see Kofi and Creed fitting right in. Big E will always be the third member of New Day, but New Level is meant to be a fresh start in a new environment.