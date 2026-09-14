Bronson Reed Makes Strong Oba Femi Statement Amid Backstage Heat Rumors

Last week on WWE Raw, Bronson Reed caused a stir after putting his foot on Oba Femi following an attack by The Vision.

Femi immediately shoved Reed’s foot off his back, triggering rumors of backstage heat between the two stars.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there was “chatter” backstage following the incident.

People in charge were reportedly “caught off guard,” though it’s unclear if there’s heat on Reed, Femi or both.

Bronson Reed’s Oba Femi Statement

Speaking with Craig O’Donoghue of The West Australian, Bronson Reed opened up about working with Oba Femi.

Reed seems excited to enter a feud with The Ruler, explaining how different he is from Brock Lesnar.

“It’s very exciting,” Reed said. “We’ve seen Oba Femi in matches with Brock Lesnar, which have been incredible, when you have these two massive guys hitting each other and doing some crazy stuff. “But I still think I bring a different dynamic to what Brock Lesnar does,” he added. “I’m a little bit more dangerous, I’m a little bit more gritty. I’m a bit more on the edge. You’re going to see some some different things that you didn’t see in those matches with Brock Lesnar, and I’m going to push Oba Femi to his limits.”

Femi won his trilogy against Brock Lesnar, who announced his retirement a couple of days after SummerSlam.

The Vision has since set their sights on The Ruler, mainly Bron Breakker.

Reed returned at Sunday Night’s Main Event, attacking Femi during his match against Breakker.

Oba Femi to Main Event WrestleMania 43?

With the focus now shifting toward Survivor Series, it means the Road to WrestleMania 43 is inching closer.

WWE has reportedly started planning for next year’s show in Saudi Arabia, and one of the rumored main events features Oba Femi challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the belief is that Femi vs. Reigns will be the main event of WrestleMania 43 Sunday.

However, Meltzer also warned that plans could change, especially with injuries and other factors.

If that’s the current plan, it means The Tribal Chief will hold the World Heavyweight Championship for a year. He won it at WrestleMania 42 against CM Punk and would likely remain as champ against Penta ahead of WWE Raw in Mexico City on September 14.

Reigns is also rumored to be defending his title against LA Knight at Money in the Bank.

It should be noted that WWE has yet to address Femi’s future world title shot from winning the King of the Ring. He could have challenged at SummerSlam, but he decided to face Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.