WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Oba Femi, Zilla Fatu Call-Up, Royce Keys Status & More

Following Sunday Night’s Main Event, WWE began a tour of Latin America, and things have been pretty hectic.

The company is also building toward Money in the Bank, with a couple of qualifying matches on WWE Raw.

On WWE SmackDown, there was a huge title change.

Sami Zayn is the new Undisputed WWE Champion after beating CM Punk in Mexico City last Friday.

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With all that out of the way, let’s look at the latest WWE rumors from the past two days or so.

Roman Reigns vs. Oba Femi at WrestleMania 43

While the Undisputed WWE Championship is being passed down like a hot potato this year, the World Heavyweight Title has only been held by two stars, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

It seems like the company is looking to keep the title on Reigns until WrestleMania 43.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one rumored match for next year’s WrestleMania 43 is Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Oba Femi.

The Ruler still has a future world title shot from his King of the Ring win, but WWE might not even remember it.

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Nevertheless, it’s still too early to set a dream match like that set in stone, especially featuring a rising star in Oba.

Zilla Fatu Call-Up Happening Soon?

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer believes Zilla Fatu could be called up to the main roster soon.

Meltzer argued that Fatu is already over in NXT and videos featuring him on YouTube are doing great numbers.

With Fatu part of the Anoa’i family, it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets involved in the current Bloodline storyline.

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Roman Reigns is busy with Penta, while The Usos and Jacob Fatu have their hands full with Solo Sikoa and LA Knight.

The Bloodline also have a feud with Royce Keys and OTM, who are now called 946.

Royce Keys as World Champ?

Speaking of Royce Keys, the former AEW star has finally found his footing after turning heel last month and aligning himself with Lucien Pierce and Bronco Nima.

946 has caused havoc on Raw and has delivered a warning to The Bloodline.

According to False Finish, Keys appears to be popular backstage and has earned praise for flourishing after being given a spot in the main event.

A source even told False Finish that some people within the company view Keys as a potential future world champion.

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During his time in AEW, Keys was a one-time AEW TNT Champion and a one-time AEW World Trios Champion with Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe.

More WWE Rumors

Here are other WWE rumors from the past two days: