WWE Crown Jewel Recap: Both MITB Winners Secure Gold, Cody Rhodes Goes Rogue

Roman Reigns is the new Crown Jewel Champion, the American Nightmare lived up to his namesake, and both Money in the Bank winners won gold in Riyadh.

Let’s recap all the action from the 2026 WWE Crown Jewel:

Money in the Bank Winners Strike Gold in Riyadh

Penta and Je’Von Evans got revenge for weeks of torment by The Vision by defeating Austin Theory and Bron Breakker to become the new WWE World Tag Team Champions.

For Je’Von Evans, the Crown Jewel win marks his first championship victory

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In the closing moments of the match, Penta stunned Austin Theory with a Mexican Destroyer off the turnbuckle before Evans planted him with an OG Cutter for the pinfall victory.

The newly minted WWE World Tag Team Champions also earned ESPN’s Moment of the Night award for the signature win, which Adam Pearce presented to them backstage after the match.

Je’Von Evans reflected on the career milestone of becoming a champion within WWE during the Crown Jewel postshow.

“Hey, I ain’t gonna lie. I’m happy, I’m excited,” Evans said. “This is my first title. This is our first time being a tag team champion. That don’t stop the work. That don’t stop the grind.

He continued, “If you wanna step up, get ready to put a step down. Straight like that, you know what I mean? We about to whoop your ass and we gonna keep on having these titles.”

Penta added, “Everyone, we want a challenge. This title stays for us for long time.”

Tiffany Stratton Scores Historic MITB Cash-In

Penta was not the only Money in the Bank winner to leave Riyadh with gold.

Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan to become the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

During her celebratory speech, in which she reflected on the 13 years of tireless work required to reach such a pinnacle, Green was ambushed by a bitter Liv Morgan.

During the post-match assault, Tiffany Stratton appeared with her Money in the Bank briefcase in hand.

Once again, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of Judgement Day corralled Morgan out of the ring before Stratton could cash in.

Unable to get Morgan in time, Stratton turned her attention to Green.

The Women’s United States Champion blindsided Green, striking her in the head with the bedazzled briefcase before cashing it in.

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Stratton landed a swift pinfall victory after the stunning attack and exited Riyadh Season Stadium as double champion.

Stratton is the first WWE superstar in history to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase in a foreign country.

Cody Rhodes Unleashes on Randy Orton

The years-long rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton has gone international, with the two former World Champions competing in a Last Man Standing match in the opening match at Crown Jewel.

The two waged war all across the stadium before Rhodes gained the upper hand late in the match. After delivering a trio of Cross Rhodes, the American Nightmare seemingly had Orton beat.

Instead of letting referee Charles Robinson finish out the 10-count, though, Rhodes aimed to finish The Viper for good.

Rhodes stole Orton’s famous finishing move and punted him in the head for the final blow of the Last Man Standing match.

Roman Reigns Acknowledges Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns bested Sami Zayn in the Men’s Crown Jewel match, but made sure the two-time WWE Undisputed Champion got his just due before exiting Riyadh Season Stadium.

After the match, Sami Zayn offered Reigns a handshake. Reigns slapped away his hand, and pulled him in for a hug instead.

During the embrace, Reigns could be heard telling Sami Zayn, “You’re not honorary, you’re an Uso.”