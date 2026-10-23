Former WWE Champion Could Retire in 2027: Report

Several WWE legends have recently bid farewell to the squared circle, including 17-time World Champion John Cena, former Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar and The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was revealed that there have been whispers that famed luchador Rey Mysterio is set to retire from active competition in 2027.

The report did not say when Mysterio plans to retire, but backstage chatter indicates that the former WWE Champion will be calling it an in-ring career next year.

Mysterio, the current AAA general manager, is expected to remain with the company in an executive position, while also developing the next generation of WWE stars.

Dominik Mysterio Wants to Retire His Father

While Rey Mysterio is contemplating retirement, his lineage is at the genesis of their budding careers.

Mysterios’ son, Dominik, is a former Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion. His daughter Aalyah has also reported to the WWE Performance Center for training.

Dominik Mysterio isn’t satisfied with just being a second-generation star, however, and previously stated that he wants to retire his legendary father.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dirty Dom called it his “birthright” to retire his father, Rey Mysterio.

“I’ve been talking about it. I’ve been wanting him to retire. I want him out of here, you know?” he began. “There’s only room for so many Mysterios in WWE. “There’s one pushing 60, and I think it’s time for him to kick rocks; that’s just how I see it.”

“It’s my birthright. I would lose my absolute s**t if it’s not me,” Dominik said of his father’s last match. “I’ve got to take his mask, and I’ve got to take his name.”

WWE has not confirmed which city will host Rey Mysterio’s last match, but Dominik Mysterio has the perfect venue in mind.

“Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez Moreno, super historical arena down in Tijuana, Mexico,” Dominik said. “I believe my dad has wrestled there, debuted there. My great-uncle and most of my godfathers wrestled there [too].”

Rey Mysterio Helped Popularize Lucha Libre

Regardless of when Rey Mysterio retires, his imprint on pro wrestling will never be forgotten.

Mysterio began his career in 1989, beginning on the independent scene. He signed with WCW in 1996, becoming a heralded cruiserweight star and helping popularize lucha libre in America.

Mysterio joined WWE in 2002 and boasts one of the most impressive resumes in the promotion’s history.

Mysterio, 51, is a former Royal Rumble winner and one of the most revered high-flyers.

During his storied career, Mysterio captured the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championships and the Cruiserweight Championship. He is also a two-time Intercontinental Champion and three-time United States Champion.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.