On Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE strapped a rocket on Penta after leading Team Mexico to a victory against Team USA.

Penta overcame a 3-on-1 disadvantage to pin three former WWE champions: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

It was a star-making performance from the masked luchador, who also holds one half of the World Tag Team championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Penta Pins 3 Former WWE Champions

Team USA suffered the first two losses of the match against Team Mexico. Dominik Mysterio inadvertently hit LA Knight, which led to Rey Mysterio pinning the Megastar.

Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano teamed up to put Je’Von Evans away to give Team Mexico an early numbers advantage.

It was a wake-up call for Team USA, especially with how CM Punk and Seth Rollins were not seeing eye-to-eye. Cody Rhodes led the comeback, with Rollins pinning Lee. It was followed up by Fenix getting beaten by Rhodes and Punk eliminating El Grande.

Mysterio nearly had Punk pinned, but Rollins saved his rival. They then teamed up to eliminate the Hall of Famer.

Despite the 3-on-1 advantage, Penta overcame three former WWE champions to lead Team Mexico to a major win. He had an assist from Baron Corbin, who hit Rhodes with a 2×4, leading to Penta eliminating The American Nightmare with the Penta Driver.

Rollins and Punk nearly came to blows before teaming up against Penta. However, the chemistry wasn’t there as Mr. Money in the Bank pinned Punk after countering the Go 2 Sleep into an O’Connor Roll before hitting the Mexican Destroyer on Rollins.

What’s Next for Penta?

Penta and Je’Von Evans are still the World Tag Team Champions. They will likely defend the titles as soon as a new number one contender emerges.

The Mexican star also has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he can use it anytime, anywhere on Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn.

With the way WWE has booked Penta since his match against Reigns at Raw in Mexico City, it wouldn’t be surprising if he becomes the WWE Champion or World Heavyweight Champion.