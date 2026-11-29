WWE Survivor Series delivered plenty of headlines but the post-show delivered a big one when WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio announced that his final match will take place in 2027, bringing his illustrious career to an end.

Mysterio appeared on the Survivor Series post-show after Team Mexico picked up the victory over Team USA at the Survivor Series event and made the following announcement:

“So 2027 is gonna be a very special year – 2027, we are going to Mexico City, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, Estadio Banorte. To be exact June 12, we will be there, and that will be my final match.”

With a date set now it begs the question on who his opponent is and the answer may have been revealed during the Team Mexico vs. Team USA match at Survivor Series.

During the match Dominick Mysterio attempted to interfere to cost his father, Rey, the match but he inadvertently hit L.A. Knight which eliminated Knight and gave the momentum to Team Mexico.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominick Mysterio seems to be the plan for Rey’s retirement match later this year.

Regardless, Mysterio’s in-ring career may be coming to a close but he is heavily immersed with AAA so it is highly unlikely that his in-ring retirement means he is stepping back from the professional wrestling business.