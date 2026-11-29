WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio officially revealed when he will retire and where his final match will take place. Mysterio is winding down his career and expects to retire in 2027.

The luchador is widely respected throughout the pro wrestling industry. He made his debut as a teenager and quickly rose to superstardom. After learning his craft in Mexico, Mysterio debuted in ECW before getting his big break in WCW.

‘The Master of the 619’ was involved in several legendary feuds during his career. Fans still look back fondly on some of those rivalries, particularly his feud with Eddie Guerrero.

Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002. He returned wearing his mask, after performing unmasked near the end of his WCW career.

Mysterio became a bigger star in WWE, as the company did an excellent job marketing his mask. His achievements include winning the 2006 Royal Rumble, capturing WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22, and a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Like other top superstars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles, Mysterio will also receive a fitting farewell.

Mysterio, 51, has revealed in interviews that investing in his body and stem cell treatment has extended his career.

WWE Legend Rey Mysterio’s Final Match Set for Iconic Venue

Rey Mysterio officially announced that he will retire in Mexico at the iconic Banorte Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium.

“So 2027 is gonna be a very special year. 2027, we are going to Mexico City, formerly known as Azteca, [Banorte Stadium], and to be exact, June 12, we will be there. And that will be my final match,” Mysterio announced during the Survivor Series post-show, which streamed live on WWE’s YouTube channel.

The iconic stadium has hosted several major sporting events. It currently serves as the home of Mexico’s national soccer team and also served as one of the host venues for the 2026 World Cup.

Banorte Stadium could hold more than 80,000 spectators, so WWE could be planning a special PLE to mark Mysterio’s final match. Given the WWE legend’s popularity, WWE could have little trouble selling out the stadium.

Who Will Mysterio Face in His Retirement Match

Several superstars will likely express interest facing Mysterio in his retirement match. However, many expect that the WWE Hall of Famer will face his son, Dominik.

Father and son have shared a memorable rivalry, which Dominik has even continued to reference when doing interviews. They have wrestled several times, most notably at WrestleMania 39, where Rey defeated Dominik.

This time, Dominik could defeat his father and end his career, providing a fitting end to the Hall of Famer’s career. At the same time, the match could also be an opportunity to turn Dominik into a babyface following the match.

WWE now has six months to build towards Mysterio’s retirement match, giving them plenty of time to plant the seeds.