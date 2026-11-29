On Saturday, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames had a surprise guest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Doom appeared following John Cena‘s segment with Kevin Owens. He showed up at the top of the Survivor Series stage after a series of “technical issues” that turned the entire arena into his iconic green hue.

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PW Insider first reported earlier today that Doctor Doom could show up to make a cameo in Houston, Texas.

It was part of the promotion for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie next month, which is expected to break records.

Doctor Doom is set to be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., who is unlikely to be under the mask at Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE Announces Collaboration With Marvel

After Doctor Doom’s appearance, Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced WWE’s collaboration with Marvel.

WWE created five “Avengers: Doomsday x WWE” championships to commemorate the upcoming blockbuster film

The five titles include a Doctor Doom Championship, a Fantastic Four Championship, an X-Men Championship, an Avengers: Doomsday Championship and a Doctor Doom-themed World Heavyweight Championship.

All five championships are now available on WWE’s online shop.

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters starting December 18.

WWE Reaching New Levels of Mainstream Status

With the latest partnership between WWE and Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday, the wrestling company is reaching new levels of mainstream popularity.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to become one of the biggest movies in history. Being a part of it introduces WWE to an entirely new fanbase.

Marvel has one of the biggest fandoms in pop culture, so it’s a smart move by the TKO-owned company.

Cody Rhodes, one of WWE’s biggest stars, was recently linked to an upcoming MCU film. Rhodes teased the possibility of having a role in the franchise, possibly the X-Men. He shared a photo of himself in the Marvel Studios office, as per Fightful.

The American Nightmare is a known fan of Marvel and the X-Men. Some of the roles that fit his look include Cable, Colossus, William Stryker, Hyperion and Angel. He has incorporated characters like Iron Man into his ring gear.