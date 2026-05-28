Logan Paul Reveals Injury Recovery Timeline, Teases Early Return

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole confirmed during the broadcast that Logan Paul suffered a torn triceps at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cole didn’t provide a concrete timeline for Paul’s recovery, but the former United States Champion shared an update on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all,” Paul wrote. “Still the Tag Team champ just FYI. They’re telling me 6 month recovery but I don’t believe them, I’ll be back in a couple weeks with some @drinkprime shake (32g protein). Good news I can still rip packs bc @ripit about to launch. Keep that title warm for me @wwe @austin_theory @paulheyman @bronbreakkerwwe. @bronsonishere let’s hang out.”

Paul’s recovery timeline of six months is the typical period for a torn triceps injury. CM Punk had the same injury in January 2024, and he was cleared to return at around six months.

As for being back in a couple of weeks, maybe “Maverick” could remain on WWE television. He’s a heat magnet and could talk on the mic while Austin Theory and Bron Breakker lead The Vision inside the ring.

The Vision Injury Curse Continues

Logan Paul wasn’t the first member of The Vision to suffer an injury at a bad time. Seth Rollins was at the top of WWE when he separated his shoulder during a match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth last October.

Rollins was written off television to undergo surgery, returning at WrestleMania 42 in a match against Gunther. He was supposed to face Bron Breakker, who had to undergo emergency hernia surgery in early February. He returned at WrestleMania to help The Ring General beat Rollins.

Bronson Reed was also supposed to have a huge role at WrestleMania, but he ended up missing the event for a second year in a row. Reed was recovering from a foot injury last year, and this year it was a torn biceps that kept him out.

The “Aus-Zilla” suffered the injury during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and Original El Grande Americano.

Who Replaced Logan Paul as Tag Team Champ?

Austin Theory thought that he would relinquish the World Tag Team Championship after Logan Paul’s injury. Paul Heyman stopped him and explained that Bron Breakker is also considered a tag team champion under the Freebird Rule.

That means Theory and Breakker are going to defend the titles moving forward, unless Heyman works his magic and introduces a new member. Bronson Reed is still recovering from his biceps injury and has lost a lot of weight.

The Vision still has a story with the Street Profits, Seth Rollins and Joe Hendry, though Montez Ford is a candidate for a heel turn. Maxxine Dupri could also join the group after her association with Theory was teased once again last Monday on Raw.