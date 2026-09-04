Oba Femi Makes Surprising Brock Lesnar Statement After SummerSlam Endorsement

At SummerSlam last month, Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match to win their trilogy.

The Ruler first won at WrestleMania 42, with Lesnar winning their second match at Clash in Italy.

Following Femi’s win, Lesnar put over the 28-year-old superstar in a rare moment. The Beast rarely endorses his peers, so it was a surprising gesture to label the Nigerian as the “next big thing” in WWE.

Oba Femi Opens Up on Brock Lesnar Endorsement

In an interview with Trevor Denton of ABC 33/40 Sports in Alabama, Oba Femi returned to his alma mater, the University of Alabama, to discuss WWE’s upcoming show in Birmingham on Monday.

Femi was also asked about the way Brock Lesnar put him over following their encounter at SummerSlam.

The Ruler made a shocking revelation that Lesnar cutting a promo about him was not planned at all.

“I see him, on his wide back, walking away,” Femi said. “I’m like, ‘Wow, that was tough.’ And then I see him spin the block. I’m like, “Oh, man, what’s going on? What do we have now?’ And then he walks back, and I’m on guard. I’m like, ‘Oh, it could be anything.’ Then he comes in, and it’s this big endorsement, very out of character for him, and it’s this like huge moment. I’m happy that he trusted enough in his choice to even come back and like not just implicitly tell them through the match, but like explicitly say like this is our guy.”

“Nobody saw it coming,” he added. The camera guys, everybody was taken back. Everybody was surprised that in the 25 year career of Brock Lesnar, he’s never done anything like that.”

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Lesnar officially retired a few days later, announcing it on The Pat McAfee Show.

Femi, on the other hand, moved on to a feud with Bron Breakker. They are set to clash at Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 in Atlanta, Georgia.

What’s Next for Brock Lesnar?

Following his retirement announcement, Brock Lesnar told Pat McAfee that he plans to enjoy life with his family and continue his passion for hunting.

“I got some hunting lined up,” Lesnar said. “I got two boys in hockey. I’m going to support their dreams as long as that’s feasible. My daughter, she’s got her eye on 2028 Olympics. Just going to spend some more time with the kids and in the woods and just reap what I’ve sown, just enjoy life.”

Lesnar’s two sons named Turk and Duke are youth hockey players in Canada, while his older daughter Mya was a track and field star for Colorado State. She won the 2024 NCAA Indoor and 2025 NCAA Outdoor Shot Put National Championship. She’s also trying to make the 2028 Olympic team.