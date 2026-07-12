Rhea Ripley Provides Knee Injury Update Ahead of WWE SummerSlam

At WWE Clash in Italy, Rhea Ripley suffered a knee injury during her match against Jade Cargill.

Ripley has not appeared on WWE television since the June 5 episode of SmackDown when she was challenged by Cargill, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. Her knee was wrapped up during that show and was limping on her way to the ring during her entrance.

WWE has been quiet about her injury and recovery timeline ahead of SummerSlam, which is three weeks away.

Rhea Ripley Shares Injury Update

In an appearance on Power Slap 21 in Las Vegas on Friday, Rhea Ripley was interviewed by Nina Drama. Ripley was asked about her injury and revealed that she suffered a partially torn meniscus in her right knee.

“Yeah, I hurt my knee,” Ripley said, via F4W Online. “I got a slight tear in my meniscus, so it’s healing. It’s getting there. It’s getting stronger. I just can’t bend it very well. Kind of need to bend, guys.”

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion also shared that she’s doing well in her recovery, but she didn’t have a clear timetable for her return.

“I don’t know. I tore it in a really weird spot, so it’s kind of a little bit up in the air with just how fast my body recovers. But I’ve been out for probably about a month now. I think it’s been a month and one week. It feels better. It still starts to hurt and throb, it gets tired. I can’t get up, or bend down, really or kind of move side to side while crouching.”

Ripley has no current feud or storyline due to her injury. IYO SKY, who won the Queen of the Ring, will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam.

On SmackDown, it appears the marquee women’s matchup would be Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill.

Rhea Ripley Missed WWE Night of Champions

According to Fightful Select, WWE originally had a plan for Rhea Ripley to defend the WWE Women’s Championship at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, Ripley’s injury prevented her from competing, so the company pivoted to Tiffany Stratton defending the Women’s United States Championship against Jade Cargill at the event.

The reported plan for Ripley was to face either Jacy Jayne or Alexa Bliss.

“Either Jacy Jayne or Alexa Bliss facing Rhea Ripley could have been at Night of Champions, if not for Rhea’s injury,” the report said.

Ripley did wrestle after suffering the injury at Clash in Italy. She teamed up with Bliss and Charlotte Flair against Fatal Influence in a couple of live events in France and Portugal on June 2 and 3, respectively.