Ric Flair Hospitalized Hours After Announcing Blood Clot Diagnosis

Ric Flair was hospitalized in Tampa after falling outside of a restaurant on Friday hours after he informed fans that he is dealing with blood clots.

TMZ Sports reported that the WWE icon lost his balance after leaving Wagamama in Tampa and injured his face. The outlet reported that he cut his head and eye open, and was bleeding extensively from his eye.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Flair’s bloody fall in Tampa occurred hours after he announced his blood clot diagnosis on social media.

Flair canceled a scheduled fan appearance in the Seattle area, saying that doctors advised him to limit travel after discovering a blood clot in his leg.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared the news in a post on X, where he apologized to his agent, Steve Solomon, the Washington State Horror Con, Big Event NY, and his fans in Seattle.

“Unfortunately, I am dealing with a blood clot in my leg, and my doctors have limited my travel to 3–4 hours. Seattle falls outside that range, and as disappointed as I am, I have to put my health and recovery first,” Flair wrote.

Ric Flair Will Get Procedure to Address Blood Clots

Flair referred to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as a reason he is approaching the issue with caution.

Hurts, 28, will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season due to blood clots.

“Blood clots are extremely serious and can be life-threatening. We have seen this recently with Jalen Hurts. The complications involving blood clots in his lungs. It is a reminder that this is not something to take lightly. I must follow medical advice,” he wrote.

Flair also detailed the next step in his medical journey.

“I’m scheduled to have a procedure to strip the affected vein, which my doctors expect will allow me to be cleared for more travel afterward,” he wrote.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly. I am truly sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment. I’m incredibly grateful for your patience, understanding, and continued support,” Flair added. “I look forward to getting healthy and seeing you all down the road.”

Ric Flair Misses Ceremony Due to Blood Clots

It is unclear how his fall will impact the timeline of that procedure.

This is not the first event Flair has missed due to a blood clot. The Nature Boy missed the Cauliflower Alley Club’s 60th reunion in Las Vegas, where he was honored with the Iron Mike Mazurki Award.

Jerry Lawler and Jimmy Hart accepted the award on his behalf. Flair explained his absence via video.

“I have a blood clot in my leg. So, I can’t travel the five or six-hour trips that it takes to get there,” he said.

Days later, he flew to Philadelphia for a signing. In a social media post, the WWE alum wrote “a little blood clot is not going to keep me from coming to Philly!”

Hopefully, the WWE icon makes a speedy recovery from his fall in Florida.