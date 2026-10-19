Ex-WWE Official Shares Honest Take on Behind-the-Scenes Content

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on WWE’s increase in behind-the-scenes content in recent years. Korderas has mixed feelings, saying that the pro wrestling industry is based on the suspension of disbelief.

The former WWE referee spent 22 years with the company and witnessed several changes. However, the company’s content, including Unreal on Netflix and LFG on A&E, has given fans a behind-the-scenes look.

Fans now have a better idea of what goes into the creative aspects of WWE’s programming. Additionally, they can learn more about what the training is like for WWE superstars as they put matches together.

Jimmy Korderas Shared Honest Take on WWE’s Behind-the-Scenes Content

WWE sharing behind-the-scenes content can be viewed as a sign that the company is adapting to the times. However, former referee Jimmy Korderas feels that some areas should still be protected.

“I’m on two thoughts here. I get that fans have progressed, and there’s more information out there, and they’ve become smarter to the product. But giving away the exact recipe? To this day, we know that the Colonel’s recipe has 11 herbs and spices. But we don’t know what they are,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

“I think putting it out there the way they do on shows like Unreal, it makes me question, too, because this industry is predicated on making your audience believe something that isn’t real. So is Unreal just that? It’s not real, but we’re going to make people believe it is? So maybe the greatest work of all, where they’re making people think, ‘See, I told you so,’ and ‘No, that wasn’t what it was,’ but they’re going to make you believe it.”

He continued:

“I’m not entirely convinced that all of what you see on that show is in fact legit, and nothing more than just another television show.”

Korderas Weighs In on Social Media Being Utilized as a Tool to Advance Storylines

Korderas also shared his thoughts on WWE utilizing social media as a valuable tool.

While Raw, SmackDown, and NXT have their own respective time slots, the company has been able to advance storylines through social media.

YouTube has been a platform for WWE to post vignettes and retrospectives of certain feuds. Superstars have also used X to generate additional interest.

“It’s one of those things in today’s wrestling in 2026, now going into 2027, it’s completely different how you run angles. We’ve seen a lot of times on WWE where they’ll run angles on their social media, as opposed to running them on TV,” Korderas told The Game Plan. “And people would say, ‘Why wouldn’t you run it on TV? That’s where the biggest audience is.’ But now we’re finding out that some of the stuff that [WWE streams] online is getting more views than what people would have seen on television, on Netflix, or wherever.”

He continued:

“It makes you think, especially me, like the old head me going, ‘That should have been on TV.’ Yeah, but it’s on social media, and it got 12 million views. Maybe that was the right decision.”