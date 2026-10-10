2 Matches Announced for Oct. 16, 2026 Episode of WWE SmackDown

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown was the Money in the Bank go-home show. It featured four matches and a handful of very good segments.

There was a title change, with Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeating Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE also announced two matches for next week’s episode of SmackDown, as well as a major face-to-face segment.

2 Matches Announced for WWE SmackDown on Oct. 16

The commentary team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett confirmed two matches for next week’s show live at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Nikki Bella and Paige are set to have a rematch a month since their last one-on-one bout. Paige is looking for redemption after losing to Nikki on the September 11 SmackDown in Mexico City.

On the other hand, the Hall of Famer wants to leave her rivalry against Paige behind. She has set her sights on Chelsea Green and the WWE Women’s Championship.

A win next week could lead to a title shot in the near future.

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The other match is Damian Priest vs. R-Truth. The former tag team champions got into a brawl backstage on Friday.

Truth confronted Priest, who attacked Nathan Frazer and Axiom. He was out for revenge after getting blindsided by Priest’s betrayal a month ago when they failed to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders.

It’s going to be an intense battle next week in Sacramento, though a serious Priest would be hard to beat, especially by a 54-year-old Truth.

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Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton Set to Meet Face-to-Face

On Friday’s show, Cody Rhodes tried to call out Randy Orton to the ring. The Viper wasn’t in the building, so SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis came out.

Rhodes cut an intense promo to call out Orton, who screwed The American Nightmare last week of a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The two stars are set to have a face-to-face next week, which means Aldis will need to hire the best security to prevent a serious brawl.

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It will be interesting to see if Rhodes and Orton agree to have another match. They have one win each over the other this year. Rhodes won at WrestleMania 42, while Orton earned a sneaky victory at Sunday Night’s Main Event last month.

WWE SmackDown – October 9 Results

Here are the full results of this week’s WWE SmackDown: