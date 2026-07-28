WWE Makes New SummerSlam Match Stipulation For Danhausen

SummerSlam 2026 will see WWE introducing a new match stipulation for the first time. Comedic babyface character Danhausen will face Dominik Mysterio in the first ever “Human Monies on a Pole match” with $100,000 hanging above the ring. The winner must climb a pole to reach the bag of money to both be declared the winner and get possession of the money.

Pro Wrestling has a long history of pole matches that are often referenced negatively. Ridiculous prizes like weapons, a pink slip, Viagra, a pinata, and a wrestler’s mother have all been placed on poles for some of most ridiculous matches in wrestling history. However, the match was more respected in 1980s when large sums of money got placed on the line.

WWE is taking the risk on fans enjoying the match today, despite more failures coming in recent memory with the pole gimmick concept. Danhausen being a popular and over comedic character is a massive variable working in their favor.

The character got booed in a near worst-case scenario debut, but his personality and charm have won over the audience. WWE has seen Danhausen partnering with the New York Knicks and providing a constant source of comedic entertainment for the television product to warrant taking the chance on a pole match.

What Caused This Danhausen Match Stipulation?

Mysterio and Danhausen have been feuding for quite some time now to have an issue over money. The Judgment Day group, which sees Dominik as a pivotal member, saw Danhausen stealing $100,000 from. WWE decided to put the literal money on a pole for the match payoff.

A heel as hated as Mysterio is perfect for this scenario since he’ll make the audience want to root harder for Danhausen. Dominik is also in a unique scenario where he’s extremely over but nowhere near the main event scene to make it easier for him to take a loss.

WWE can easily tell a good story and will be able to entertain the audience as long as Danhausen is over with the live crowd. One concern is that the crowd size may be half of last year’s SummerSlam audience each night. WWE must hope the fans showing up are ready to be hot and rowdy all night.

Risks Involved In New Gimmick Match

WWE has tried to experiment with new match concepts that the audience is not familiar with and have failed multiple times. Shark cage matches were something that Vince McMahon tried in the late 2010s that just didn’t fully resonate with fans.

Danhausen and Mysterio are the ideal wrestlers to try the pole match, but it should be short and sweet. Producers must figure out enough comedy bits in between the wrestling to make the audience laugh at Danhausen’s antics as the main selling point of his character.

Triple H must book a relatively short and fun match that gives the audience a change of pace from the other big matches. WWE has announced this match will take place on night too, so they’ll have to deliver for fans who attended both nights to react as loudly for their match.