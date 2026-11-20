Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock surprised the wrestling world by announcing his appearance at WWE Survivor Series 2026. The PLE will mark the 30th anniversary of Rock’s first WWE wrestling match back at Survivor Series 1996 in Madison Square Garden. Johnson made the big announcement on The Pat McAfee Show, but it appears that he didn’t let other WWE decision makers know ahead of time.

411mania cited Fightful Select about the company’s reaction to Rock’s return:

“WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that several people at WWE Headquarters were not expecting the news, including those within the live event promotions department. At the time of the announcement, there was no traditional digital media advertising prepared to promote the appearance. The news caught many in the company “off guard” and people in the merchandising department of the company said that merchandising had either not been finalized or were being kept extremely quiet. Those who are familiar with WWE’s future plans indicated that the internal belief is that The Rock won’t be wrestling any time soon. That said, with the surprise around his Survivor Series announcement, it’s clear that could change.”

The two big takeaways are that Rock didn’t get approval from others and that the company doesn’t expect him to wrestle any time soon. Fans’ first thoughts often go towards a match when Rock or other legends announce a return. WWE does benefit from Rock’s presence adding extra appeal to the big event.

What Will The Rock’s Role Be At Survivor Series?

The report of Rock not wrestling any time soon means that he likely won’t get physical or take part in a storyline. Past angles with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes always create noteworthy stories there for a potential Rock return.

However, this appearance will likely be more about his anniversary and celebrating three decades since debuting. WWE has utilized this in the past, with Rock’s 25th anniversary being a big part of that show, even though he never appeared.

Survivor Series 2026 will have an exciting card, but it appears that Rock’s appearance will add more fan service. A short number of longer matches make it easier to fit in a Rock promo and/or backstage segment celebrating his history.

Why WWE Felt Confused About The Rock’s News

The Rock is a member of the Board of Directors for WWE and takes part in that aspect of the company. Despite that fact, Rock is rarely around WWE and still takes his acting career seriously to avoid risking his health.

The latest movie in the Jumanji franchise will see Rock appearing at press events to promote the movie over most of December. WWE wasn’t expecting Rock back in any capacity since he’s so busy with his other lucrative projects.

Rock not running this by everyone in management shows his level of power to call his own shots. WWE now must focus on fitting Rock’s segment into the show after not expecting his return. Rock clearly wants to create news from his appearance talking to McAfee and didn’t care about the company’s reaction.