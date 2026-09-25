WWE SmackDown Sept. 25, 2026: Steel Cage Match, MITB Qualifiers & More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana will feature at least three matches.

On Wednesday, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis announced that Trick Williams will defend his United States championship against Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage match.

There will also be two Money in the Bank qualifying matches in tonight’s episode, one for the men and one for the women.

Here is the current match card for the September 25 edition of SmackDown:

Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage match for the United States championship.

CM Punk vs. Finn Balor vs. Gunther in a men’s Money in the Bank triple threat qualifying match.

Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend in a women’s Money in the Bank triple threat qualifying match.

Tonight’s show emanates from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It has a start time of 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the USA Network in the United States. It’s available on live stream for the international market.

WWE SmackDown Preview – September 25

Steel Cage Match for U.S. Title

Just when it looked like the feud between Trick Williams and Baron Corbin was over, they will face each other again inside a steel cage for the United States championship.

Williams regained the title from Corbin at Sunday Night’s Main Event earlier this month. Lil Yachty has been a factor during this feud, but the steel cage should prevent the rapper from helping the reigning champion.

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Men’s MITB Qualifying Match

CM Punk, Finn Balor and Gunther are all looking for a shot at a world title.

Punk was screwed by Kevin Owens two weeks ago, losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Sami Zayn.

Balor and Gunther have been trading barbs for weeks, and they finally get their hands on each other, though Punk’s presence should make things more interesting.

While Punk is favored to win this match, it wouldn’t be surprising if Owens cost him the match after The Second City Saint got his payback last week.

The Ring General isn’t a fan of specialty matches like a ladder match, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Balor gets the second SmackDown spot at MITB.

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Women’s MITB Qualifying Match

Charlotte Flair, Giulia and Lash Legend are all vying for a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank match. Flair has never won a MITB during her legendary career, so this could be her year.

Giulia and Legend represent the next generation, so based on the first four qualifying matches, either one of them should win this match tonight.

Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez have never won a world title, so WWE is building toward the future.

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Money in the Bank Match Card

Here is the latest match card for Money in the Bank:

Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Penta vs. Trick Williams vs. TBD vs. TBD in a Money in the Bank ladder match.

Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. TBD vs. TBD in a Money in the Bank ladder match.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight championship.

The MITB PLE is scheduled for October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.