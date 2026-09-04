WWE SmackDown Sept. 4, 2026: Match Card, Spoilers, Start Time & More

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped last week inside the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company held two double tapings to give their roster a well-deserved break after a busy summer and ahead of a hectic tour of Latin America.

WWE SmackDown Match Card

According to a preview published by WWE.com, there are at least two matches and two segments for tonight’s show.

Guilia vs. Blake Monroe

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis decides Sami Zayn’s fate after interfering in last week’s Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 contender’s match involving Kevin Owens, Gunther and Finn Balor.

Cody Rhodes addresses Randy Orton ahead of their match at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

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This week’s edition of SmackDown will start as usual at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on the USA Network in the United States and streamed on Netflix internationally.

WWE SmackDown Preview

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Blake Monroe was supposed to have her main roster in-ring debut against Giulia. Monroe attacked Giulia before the bell started, canceling the match.

Giulia retaliated last week by assaulting Monroe backstage. They get to settle the score tonight in Cleveland, with Monroe’s in-ring debut a long overdue.

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After weeks of teasing a new partner, Shinsuke Nakamura announced last week that he’ll be teaming up with Hiromu Takahashi, who is now known as Kyoki. They are called Bakusai, and they take on The Miz and Kit Wilson in their tag team debut.

Sami Zayn caused havoc for a second week in a row, standing tall with the Undisputed WWE Championship. Zayn has put general manager Nick Aldis in a tough situation since he will need to decide who deserves the next shot at CM Punk‘s title.

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With Sunday Night’s Main Event two days away, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to have another intense segment. They are still prohibited from putting their hands on one another, though The Viper will likely try his best to trigger Rhodes.

WWE SmackDown Spoilers

WARNING: These are the spoilers for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful.

The show opens with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Gunther arguing about who should be the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

CM Punk offers Johnny Gargano a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title, which Gargano accepted and made official for the main event.

Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid in a non-title tag team match.

Nia Jax defeated Tiffany Stratton in a singles match.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have another non-physical segment.

A music video featuring Lil Yachty was played ahead of his match against Baron Corbin at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson in a tag team match.

Giulia attacked Blake Monroe before their match, which was canceled once again.

CM Punk defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Punk announced that he will defend his title against Sami Zayn on September 11 in Mexico City.

Two days after SmackDown will be WWE’s biggest main roster show of September, Sunday Night’s Main Event inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.