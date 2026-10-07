WWE Star Poses Nude With Championship Belt on Instagram

Stephanie Vaquer often dazzles the WWE Universe with her awe-inspiring top rope moves.

On Tuesday, the World Women’s Champion stunned fans with a jaw-dropping, risqué Instagram photo.

Vaquer, 33, shared an explicit picture on her Instagram story in which she posed nude with the Women’s World Championship around her waist.

Although she is visibly topless in the photo, Vaquer’s long black hair covers her bosom.

The black-and-white photo was shared early Tuesday morning, shortly after the live taping of RAW on Netflix.

WWE Fans React to Nude Stephanie Vaquer Photo

Vaquer’s topless photo sent the internet into a frenzy, and the WWE Universe did little to hide their excitement.

“World’s luckiest title belt,” an X user wrote.

“That’s a great way to flex it. Thanking the feed for bringing me here,” another replied.

A fan wrote: “Lucky ass belt. Should have been me.”

“One of the best photos I’ve ever seen in my life,” another replied.

Vaquer is not the first WWE superstar to strike a nude championship pose this year.

Former Tag Team Champion Montez Ford posted a similar picture in June on Instagram. Ford can be seen stripped down naked with the championship gold covering his cojones in what appears to be a FaceTime screenshot with his wife, WWE superstar Bianca Belair.

“Dad’s A Champ Again Son. Your Mom Is Still Beautiful. The Whole World Is Waiting For You. Saw You Wednesday And The Doctor Said You’re Right On Track. God Is Good,” Ford wrote in the caption.

The social media post received over 100,000 likes.

WWE Stars Flex Gold in Birthday Suit

Before Ford and Vaquer broke the internet, WWE stars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and CM Punk also posed nude with championship gold.

Rollins and Lynch, who wed in June 2021, went viral in 2024 for flexing their championship gold in a naked picture.

Lynch shared a photo of the famous duo wearing nothing but their championship gold around their waist. Funnily enough, she didn’t get Rollins’ approval to share the photo in her autobiography.

“I could have sworn that I told him. Turns out, I must have had the conversation with myself and thought that I had it with him,” Lynch told the New York Post.

“Apparently I didn’t ask him about putting the picture in the book. But he just laughed, he thought it was funny. Thank God. That could have gone horribly wrong.”

Not to be outdone, CM Punk, who once put his WWE Championship spinner belt in the fridge, recreated the photo of Rollins and Lynch.

The Chicago-born star covered his private areas with the World Heavyweight Championship and used his wife AJ Lee’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship as a “bra.”

As the saying goes, the champ does as pleases. Even when no clothes are involved, apparently.