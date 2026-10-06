PAC Cause of Death: New Police Details Surface About Ex-WWE, AEW Star

Former AEW and WWE wrestling star Benjamin Satterley (AKA Pac, Neville) reportedly had saliva and medication on his shirt when police found him dead in a restaurant parking lot in Des Plaines, Illinois, last month.

Per California Post’s Edward Lewis, who obtained the Des Plaines Police Department incident report, officers made two specific observations — saliva and medication — when they found PAC deceased in a rental car around 4 p.m. on Sept. 27.

While the type of medication was redacted, the report confirmed that PAC was headed to Chicago O’Hare International Airport shortly after his meal at CAVA.

“I noticed that Google Maps was still open on his cellphone and it was routing him to O’Hare Airport,” an officer wrote in the police report

“The official added that Satterley’s phone had been buzzing, and when it was answered, a woman on the other line said they knew Satterley,” wrote Lewis.

PAC Cause of Death: New Details

The report provided additional details on the conversation between the undisclosed woman and the police officer who found Pac dead.

“She said “she last spoke to Benjamin on the phone around 1320 hours and he related he was going to CAVA for lunch,” according to the police report. “He had been traveling for his occupation as a professional wrestler for the past three weeks around the United States and had been in the Chicago-area since Thursday (09/24/2026) or Friday (09/25/2026). She related his flight had been delayed and Benjamin was scheduled on his flight back to the UK at approximately 1530 hours.”

PAC had wrestled at Chicago’s NOW Arena less than 24 hours before his death at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was likely not expected to attend the “AEW Dynamite” taping later in the week in Pittsburgh as he was slated to fly to the UK on Sunday.

The police report added that a search of Satterley’s pockets and backpack did not result in “any notable findings” and that there were not any “any obviously suspicious marks upon Satterley nor circumstances within the vehicle.”

A cause of death is pending “additional testing” after the Cook County Medical Examiner concluded an initial autopsy last week.

Former WWE, AEW Star Dead

Current and former wrestlers, including luminaries like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena, have shared heartfelt tributes to PAC since his abrupt death.

“As global as professional wrestling is, we’re still a very tight-knit unit and a tight-knit group because we all share the same DNA,” Johnson said of PAC’s death.

“And that is our love and our passion for the squared circle and to perform for audiences around the world. And we’re a little crazy, and that’s okay. But when we lose one of our own, it hurts.

“And when they’re young and so insanely talented, it really, it really f**king hurts.”

While AEW dedicated an entire episode of “Dynamite” to the life and legacy of PAC, WWE posted a graphic before “RAW” and shared an obituary via social media. Other promotions such as TNA also paid tribute to PAC through their television shows.

Pac was 40 at the time of his death.