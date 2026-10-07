WWE Superstars Remember Benjamin Satterley (Neville) in Emotional Tribute Video

WWE superstars shared their fond memories of Benjamin Satterley, known as Neville. The company posted the emotional video to its YouTube channel. Superstars reflected on their longtime friendships with Satterley and his impact on the industry.

Satterley, who most recently wrestled under the name PAC in AEW, passed away on Sept. 27. He was 40.

Satterley’s passing came one day after he wrestled at AEW All Out. It was a shock to the industry, with both AEW and WWE honoring him on their respective weekly programs.

AEW held a tribute show on Dynamite, while WWE showed a memorial graphic at the start of their shows.

WWE Superstars Share Emotional Tributes to Benjamin Satterley (Neville)

Among the superstars who shared their heartfelt tributes to Benjamin Satterley, AKA Neville, was Cody Rhodes. Rhodes worked with Satterley both in WWE and later in AEW as part of the company’s original roster.

“When you’re in an ego-filled and selfish, and all about ‘Me, me, me,’ and then you find someone who’s more talented than 99 percent of people, and it’s not about him. [Satterley] was incredibly humble about his talent and his talent was beyond immense,” Rhodes said.

Penta, who worked with and also teamed with Satterley in AEW, expressed gratitude to his friend.

“The only thing I can say right now is that I thank God and life for having met you and for having had a friend like you, for having been able to share the ring with you and alongside my brother, and for everything we achieved. And I only have words of gratitude for a great person, a great friend, and a great wrestler. PAC, we love you,” Penta said.

Kevin Owens reflected on travelling with Satterley after being called up to the main roster from NXT.

“[Satterley] and I would travel together four or five days a week. He made me laugh so much. It’s difficult being away from the people you love for that long every week, but the silver lining was I’d get to spend time with Ben, and I am going to cherish those memories so much,” Owens said.

Becky Lynch spoke about Satterley being someone who was always great to be around.

“His love for his wife, Natalie, was like the stuff of fairy tales,” Lynch said. “You won’t hear a bad word said about him because there’s no bad words to say about him. He was amazing, funny and smart. The kind of person you want to be like.”

Sami Zayn Pays Tribute to Satterley

Sami Zayn, the current WWE champion, was also emotional when sharing his memories of Satterley.

Zayn admitted that he did not feel he had the proper words to honor his friend, but eventually shared a heartfelt tribute.

“I’m supposed to find these perfect words to articulate this grief, and they don’t exist, man,” Zayn said. “We got to share so much incredible things that people wouldn’t dream of.”

He added: “I am so blessed to have known you, and I am so lucky that I got to live the life I have, and I’m so lucky that you were such a big part of it for so long.”

Check out the full WWE tribute video to Satterley featuring Bayley, Tyson Kidd, Rey Fenix, Finn Balor, Big Cass, Tyson Kidd, and Corey Graves: