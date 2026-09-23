Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Sends 3-Word Tease Ahead of Norway Return

On Thursday, Erling Haaland is back on the Norway national team in a Nations League match against Denmark.

Haaland hyped the upcoming match on Instagram, dropping a three-word tease message. He also added a graphic of himself and Norway’s schedule for the current international break.

“Nations League loading…,” Haaland wrote.

For those unaware, the current international break is three weeks long as part of FIFA’s reconfigured international match calendar, as per ESPN.

Here is Norway’s schedule of matches:

September 24 vs. Denmark at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway

September 27 vs. Portugal at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway

October 1 vs. Wales at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

October 4 vs. Portugal at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal

The reigning champions are Portugal.

Haaland is the record goalscoring leader for the Nations League with 19.

Haaland With Norway

Erling Haaland has been part of Norway’s senior team since August 2019. He has made 55 appearances for the national team and has scored a whopping 62 goals at just the age of 26.

Haaland is already Norway’s top goalscorer in its history. However, he has yet to lead the Landslaget to a trophy.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Haaland turned into an overnight sensation and captured the hearts of many fans across the world.

On the field, the Manchester City striker led Norway to the quarterfinals, which was their deepest run in the competition.

Norway fell short against England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. He scored seven goals in his World Cup debut and was named to the Dream XI as a forward alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland With Man City This Season

Erling Haaland is off to a hot start in his fifth season with Manchester City. He has five goals in five league matches and two goals in the Champions League already.

City have not lost a league game this season, and they are currently atop the English Premier League table heading into the international break.

The Citizens have earned 15 points, with five wins against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Coventry, Manchester United and Sunderland. They are also 1-0 in the Champions League following a win against Porto.

In the EFL Cup, City advanced to the fourth round after a 5-0 win against Norwich City. Haaland didn’t play in that game, receiving a well-deserved rest under new manager Enzo Maresca.