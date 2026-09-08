Lamine Yamal Sends Pointed Message to Ousmane Dembele Over Ballon d’Or Snub

Lamine Yamal believes his performances for Barcelona and Spain speak for themselves as the Oct. 26 Ballon d’Or ceremony approaches. However, last year’s winner, Ousmane Dembele, left the 19-year-old outside his three leading candidates for the award.

“He’s Kylian’s friend, no?” Yamal joked when informed that Dembele had selected Kylian Mbappe, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Harry Kane, per ESPN. He then made it clear that the omission did not create an issue between them.

Yamal helped Barcelona win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup before contributing to Spain’s World Cup victory this summer. He finished his club season with 24 goals and 18 assists, strengthening his candidacy for football’s top individual honor.

Lamine Yamal Stands Behind His Ballon d’Or Case

Yamal explained that his encounters with Dembele and Mbappe at the World Cup may have influenced the French forward’s selections.

“It doesn’t bother me, genuinely. I am very happy with the year I had,” Yamal said. “When I came up against them [Mbappe and Dembele at the World Cup], I won.”

Despite his playful response, the Barcelona forward insisted that he maintains a strong relationship with Dembele.

“I get on very well with Ousmane,” Yamal added. “I understand he wants to go with other players, but I am happy with the year I had.”

Yamal also declined to campaign for the honor during a news conference before Barcelona’s Champions League opener against Feyenoord. Although he acknowledged that the media will ultimately help determine the winner, he expressed confidence in the body of work he produced.

“This year has been incredible, with Barca and with Spain,” Yamal said. “There’s a chance I could win it because I have had a great year.”

He later added, “I am proud of the year I had, winning the World Cup and LaLiga. I can’t ask for anything else.”

While Yamal recognizes the strength of the field, he has no intention of lobbying for votes.

“There are other players who have been at an incredible level,” he said. “But it’s your job [to decide]; I am not going to beg for anything.”

Ousmane Dembele Names His Three Ballon d’Or Favorites

Dembele revealed his preferred candidates during an interview with L’Équipe, although he declined to arrange them in order, Mundodeportivo reports. He backed PSG teammate Kvaratskhelia after the club captured a second straight Champions League trophy, while also selecting Kane and France teammate Mbappe.

“My three favorites? In no particular order: Kvara, Harry Kane, who had a really great season, and I think Kylian Mbappe,” Dembele said.

@ballondor Ousmane Dembélé gives his 2026 Ballon d’Or top 3 ahead of the nominees announcement 👀🌕 Discover them live on ballondor.com #ballondor ♬ son original – Ballon d’Or

The 29-year-old also removed himself from consideration, explaining that he does not vote for himself. While Dembele acknowledged Yamal’s “incredible season,” that praise did not translate into a top-three place.

Yamal’s attention now turns toward the one major team honor still missing from his résumé. Barcelona added Rodri and Anthony Gordon during the summer as the club pursues its first Champions League title since 2015.

“There is no bigger motivation than winning the Champions League,” Yamal said. “Everyone wants to win it, it’s the most special competition there is.”