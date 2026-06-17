England National Team 2026: All 26 World Cup Players And Club Teams

The England national football team competing at the 2026 World Cup features some of the best players on top club teams around the world, as this squad hopes to do what hasn’t been done since 1966: win the tournament and finally ‘bring football home.’

This England World Cup squad is a top betting favorite in the competition and is loaded with talent from some of the best club teams in Europe, so there are high expectations for The Three Lions‘ players to finish well at the tournament.

Ahead of England’s 2026 World Cup campaign, here’s a look at all 26 players on the squad and where each competes when playing professionally for club teams.

England National Team World Cup Squad Club Teams

Going by position groups, here are all the players and clubs represented on the England national football team:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Tino Livramento (Newcastle) was on the England national team roster, but after suffering an injury, was replaced by Chalobah.

Unsurprisingly, a majority of the England World Cup squad competes in the English Premier League (22). After the domestic club league, two England players compete in the German Bundesliga and Spanish LaLiga, while one plays in the Saudi Pro League.

Of the club teams represented on the 2026 England national football team, four play for Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively, three for Aston Villa, two for Chelsea and Newcastle United, while the remaining players on the squad are represented by one club team each.

England players to watch, and expected to star at this World Cup, are Kane, Saka, and Rashford up front, Rice, Bellingham, Mainoo, and Eze in the middle, and James and Stones on the back line.

England World Cup Schedule And Tournament History

Now that you know the England national team players, here’s a look at the Three Lions’ upcoming schedule and history at the World Cup.

England is in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, with this group stage schedule:

June 17, 2026: England vs Croatia – Dallas Stadium (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

June 23, 2026: England vs Ghana – Boston Stadium (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

June 27, 2026: England vs Panama – New York New Jersey Stadium (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

This England national team is expected to easily advance past the group stage and into the knockout round. It has some of the best odds to win the World Cup, but trails a bit behind Spain and France, sitting just above Argentina and Portugal, according to sports books.

Play

England won the World Cup just once in 1966, and it was the last occasion that saw the national team win a major international competition. In the time since, there have been two fourth-place finishes (1990 and 2018), but they haven’t reached a Final in 60 years.

The England national team has been knocked out in the group stage in a total of three of 17 appearances, the Round of 16 twice, and quarterfinals seven times.

However, led by Kane and other top-tier players, there are high hopes for the 2026 England World Cup squad. The Three Lions’ tournament campaign begins with a tough test against Croatia, but it could be the start of a magical run English fans have been waiting on for multiple generations.